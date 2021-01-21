MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell revealed Monday that retailers are dropping his products following a controversy over his friendship with Trump and his voter fraud allegations in the recent presidential election.

Lindell said that companies discontinued selling his products due to boycotts and lagging sales, The Blaze reported.

"I just got off the phone with Bed Bath & Beyond. They're dropping MyPillow. Just got off the phone not five minutes ago. Kohl's, all these different places. These guys don't understand... They're scared. They were good partners. In fact, I told them, 'You guys come back any time you want,'" he said.

Wayfair and H-E-B have reportedly also severed ties with Lindell's company. Further, his products would no longer be sold on the home shopping channel, Shopping Source.

The news added that in Lindell's email to NBC News, he revealed that his vendors has been attacked by a group and that his retailers have also called informing him that they were threatened with a "boycott if they don't comply" and so they have to drop his products.

Kohl's released a statement through an email to the Dallas Morning News saying that, "There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow. We will sell our current inventory and not buy additional/future inventory in the brand."

Amazon and Costco, on the other hand, will continue selling MyPillow products, the Seattle Times reported.

Newsweek reported that according to the CEO, the companies were responding to social media campaigns perpetrated by a "leftist group."

Sleeping Giants, a campaign group, tweeted on Friday and asked Lowe's, Amazon, Walmart and Bed Bath & Beyond if they would continue selling MyPillow products after its CEO "called for the insurrection."

A video of Lindell was also included in the tweet filmed after the Jan. 6 violence in the Capitol where he can be heard saying, "This is the only time we have in history to beat the evil. This is a fight for everything we've grown up with, everything we live for, everything this country stands for. The whole world is watching, and 100%, Donald Trump is going to be your president for the next four years."

Lindell told Brian Glenn of Right Side Broadcasting Network that Sleeping Giants were "the most evil people on the planet" for attacking his vendors.

The Blaze added that in addition to this predicament, Lindell is also expecting litigation from Dominion Voting Systems, following his accusation that the company took part in defrauding the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion has denied the allegation and issued a cease-and-desist letter saying that, "Despite knowing your implausible attacks against Dominion have no basis in reality, you have participated in the vast and concerned misinformation campaign to slander Dominion. Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."

To which Lindell responded, "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."

According to his profile in People Pill, Lindell, also known as "MyPillow guy, is an American businessman and inventor of the pillow he now sells today. He started his business in 2004 and flourished into a major manufacturing company in Minnesota. He was awarded with an honorary Doctor of Business by Liberty University. He also founded Lindell Foundation and Lindell Recovery Network.