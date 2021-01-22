Communist China recently locked down 1.7 million of its people in Beijing as COVID 19 hit China's capital.

On Jan. 19, the Chinese authorities locked down 1.7 million residents in Beijing as part of their efforts to contain the spread of a new Chinese coronavirus resurgence. The authorities barred the people in the capital of Communist China from leaving their homes.

With the discovery of six new coronavirus infections, Daxing district in southern Beijing imposed a lockdown in order to prevent further spread across China's most important city. Beijing recorded a total of 23 positive cases on Jan. 20 while the country faced over a thousand new cases since the beginning of January.

"The family cluster cases in Daxing has sounded the alarm that the epidemic situation is tough and complex," Xu Hejian, Beijing's municipal government spokesman said. "We cannot loosen up on preventing imported cases and a domestic rebound," he added, according to Breitbart.

The district government immediately imposed a ban on residents from leaving their houses while all kindergarten, primary and secondary students were advised to study at home. Daxing also banned the gathering of more than 50 persons and weddings are ordered to be postponed. Funerals on the other hand were ordered to be simplified.

Authorities prohibited people from leaving and entering the Daxing district unless they are able to secure special permission from the authorities. They must also test be tested negative of the Chinese coronavirus in the past three days, officials say.

Beijing authority now requires everyone coming from overseas and trying to enter the city to undergo a 21-day quarantine in isolation, Bloomberg reported. Travelers will spend the first 14 days of quarantine at a centralized facility while the remaining seven days in their respective residences.

After the seven-day stay-at-home requirement they will be allowed to roam around the city. They are, however, banned from joining public gatherings for another seven days, making for a total of 28 days. This is one of the longest and toughest restrictions the Chinese government has imposed on any major city. This is a part of China's preparation before cross country mass travel starts in observance of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Reports described the present COVID-19 case in China as the country's biggest coronavirus challenge since its Wuhan outbreak in 2020. The current spike is alarming because of its potential to spread to over 20 million people across China. The reported figures may seem smaller as compared to the recorded cases from Western countries, but it's worth noting that according to a recent study from Wuhan University, the government in 2020 reported far lower cases that there actually were on the ground. The number of actual cases was about three times higher than revealed.

Meanwhile, in the alleged residence of the new six coronavirus patients, authorities shut down the transportation. Beijing's subway operator halted the Tiangong Yuan metro station in Daxing from operating.

Reports revealed that the new wave of coronavirus cases surged on Jan. 5 after thousands of people attended an outdoor New Year's Eve celebration hosted by the central city of Wuhan. The gathering allegedly was to prove that the authorities successfully defeated the coronavirus that ravaged the community in late 2019. Chinese authorities blame the new spike as having been brought into the country from "abroad."