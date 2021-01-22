President Joseph Biden, Jr.'s administration deleted former President Donald Trump's 1776 Commission from the White House website immediately after he was sworn in, a report said.

Running a search at the White House website will lead to a "404 / Page Not Found" error with the message, "It seems we can't find what you're looking for," Breitbart said.

While initial search results would reveal that, using "1776" as keyword would actually lead one to the Executive Order that revoked the said Commission's existence effective January 20, 2021. All information regarding the 1776 Commission and Trump's Administration was actually moved to the National Archives website.

Entitled, "Executive Order On Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government," the "presidential action" in writing includes in it under "Section 10. Revocation" Biden's decision that terminated the 1776 Commission.

"(c) Executive Order 13958 of November 2, 2020 (Establishing the President's Advisory 1776 Commission), is hereby revoked," it said.

The Executive Order aims to implement "consistent and systematic fair, just, and impartial treatment of all individuals" in the United States, including "Black, Latino, and Indigenous and Native American persons, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and other persons of color; members of religious minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) persons; persons with disabilities; persons who live in rural areas; and persons otherwise adversely affected by persistent poverty or inequality".

Ironically, the revocation came after Biden's call for unity in his inaugural speech and after two days the Commission released its final report, "The 1776 Report." The 1776 Commission was directed to come out with a report that will be used in American schools with the sole purpose of creating unity among Americans based on its historical founding principles.

Former President Donald Trump established the Advisory 1776 Commission as a means to "enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union," the 1776 Report said in its Introduction. It also aims to fight leftist coordinated historical revisionism that's currently happening in the country.

Restoring American education and rediscovering American identity based on the founding principles of 1776, according to the report, is "the path to a renewed American unity and a confident American future."

"Today, however, Americans re deeply divided about the meaning of their country, its history, and how it should be governed," the Report added, "They amount to a dispute over not only the history of our country but also its present purpose and future direction."

The 1776 Report stressed that the facts of America's "founding are not partisan" but rather "a matter of history."

"Properly understood, these facts address the concerns and aspirations of Americans of all social classes, income levels, races, and religions, regions, and walks of life. As well, these facts provide necessary--and wise--cautions against unrealistic hopes and checks against pressing partisan claims and utopian agendas too hard or too far," it stressed.

Breitbart said members of the 1776 Commission released a statement on their revocation and stressed the unifying objective of its establishment.

"The 1776 Report calls for a return to the unifying ideals stated in the Declaration of Independence. It quotes the greatest Americans, black and white, men and women, in devotion to these ideals," the statement said.

"The Commission may be abolished," it added, "but these principles and our history cannot be. We will all continue to work together to teach and to defend them."