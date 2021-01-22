Christian human rights organization ChinaAid hailed the United States for its declaration of the China Communist Party's actions on the Uyghurs last Tuesday.

According to ChinaAid, the U.S. calling China's actions against Uyghurs as genocide would be most helpful in their advocacy to fight for minorities in China and in calling other countries to follow suit.

"For too many years, advocacy groups have raised the plight of the Uyghur people at the hands of the CCP with the world standing idly by. Now that the news pointing to an ethnic cleansing and genocide has become overwhelmingly clear, the world must confront, challenge, and check the Chinese Communist Party," ChinaAid President Dr. Bob Fu said in a statement.

"We not only welcome this timely, critical designation, we urge other countries committed to religious freedom and rule of law as well as the United Nations to follow suit in action; to develop and employ similar legal determinations," he declared. "Moving forward in 2021 to create a vital coordinated effort to bring justice and accountability to the situation, ChinaAid vows to continue working with our partners to advance religious freedom for Uyghurs-for all in China."

ChinaAid, as per their website, "endeavors to expose the systematic persecution, harassment, torture and imprisonment of Chinese Christians and human rights lawyers in China." They expose abuses, encourage the abused and equip leaders to defend their faith, too in line with their mission to "promote religious freedom for all."

Since 2009, ChinaAid has been holding demonstrations advocating for the Uyghurs who have been subject to "severe abuse" from the Chinese Communist Party together with Turkic Muslims from the Xinjiang Province.

"The horrific human rights abuse the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rigorously commits against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region manifests in mass arbitrary detentions, forced sterilizations, torture, and an intricate forced labor system," their website said.

"The designation serves as a crucial step to push back against the CCP's sadistic campaign against religions. As Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim group, have been suffering severe abuse by a growing police state, authorities hold an estimated one to three million Uyghurs in 'reeducation camps'," it added.

As per ChinaAid, genocide actually "occur in mass arbitrary detentions, forced sterilizations, torture, and an intricate forced labor system" in China for reasons that are so minimal.

ChinaAid identified that the "reasons for detentions revealed in leaked documents include actions as simple as growing a beard, wearing a veil, or having a home with a "dense religious atmosphere."

Based in Texas, ChinaAid releases an Annual Persecution Report along with a Chinese Law and Religion Monitor as part of its mission of exposing abuses in China.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared China's atrocities as genocide when he released the "Determination of the Secretary of State on Atrocities in Xinjiang" on his last day of office. Pompeo based his determination on "available facts" their department have gathered over the years, which are separate from the report released by Britain a week earlier.

The British Conservative Party Human Rights Commission actually released a report based on a four-year research. Entitled, "The Darkness Deepens: The Crackdown On Human Rights In China 2016-2020,", the Commission identified that "between one and three million Uyghur Muslims have been detained in concentration camps" and a whole lot more received abuses of various types including forced organ donation.