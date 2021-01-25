President Joseph Biden, Jr. "pledged" to pursue policies advancing "moral evils and threaten human life and dignity" according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops President Archbishop Jose H. Gomez in a statement released last Wednesday.

Christian Headlines reported that the USCCB President is concerned about the new president's support of policies that "advance moral evils" amidst looking forward to work with his new administration.

"I look forward to working with President Biden and his administration, and the new Congress," the Archbishop of Los Angeles said, "Working with President Biden will be unique, however, as he is our first president in 60 years to profess the Catholic faith."

"In a time of growing and aggressive secularism in American culture, when religious believers face many challenges, it will be refreshing to engage with a President who clearly understands, in a deep and personal way, the importance of religious faith and institutions. Mr. Biden's piety and personal story, his moving witness to how his faith has brought him solace in times of darkness and tragedy, his longstanding commitment to the Gospel's priority for the poor--all of this I find hopeful and inspiring," he stressed.

Gomez explained that "as pastors" who are "given the duty of proclaiming the Gospel in all its truth and power, in season and out of season, even when that teaching is inconvenient or when the Gospel's truths run contrary to the directions of the wider society and culture" it his duty and the rest of the bishop's to protect its flock against any policies that are contrary to the teachings of the church.

"So, I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender. Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences," Gomez said.

The archbishop went on to explain that the USCCB's commitment on "human sexuality and the family" among other issues "are guided by Christ's great commandment to love and to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters, especially the most vulnerable," which makes abortion a "preeminent priority."

Abortion, he elaborated, "is a direct attack on life that also wounds the woman and undermines the family." Thus, it is "not only a private matter" but also a "matter of social justice" because it actually "raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community." He raised "the reality that abortion rates are much higher among the poor and minorities" and even used to "eliminate children who would be born with disabilities."

"Rather than impose further expansions of abortion and contraception, as he has promised, I am hopeful that the new President and his administration will work with the Church and others of good will," Gomez said in the statement.

"My hope is that we can begin a dialogue to address the complicated cultural and economic factors that are driving abortion and discouraging families. My hope, too, is that we can work together to finally put in place a coherent family policy in this country, one that acknowledges the crucial importance of strong marriages and parenting to the well-being of children and the stability of communities.

"If the President, with full respect for the Church's religious freedom, were to engage in this conversation, it would go a long way toward restoring the civil balance and healing our country's needs," Gomez said before aligning with Biden's call for unity in ending his message.

Ironically, two days after Gomez released this statement, Biden announced on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade his full support to "reproductive health, and the right to choose" which he claimed "has been under relentless and extreme attack."

As such, his administration is "committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that reject foundational precedents like Roe" in an effort to "eliminate maternal and infant health disparities" and "increase access to contraception."