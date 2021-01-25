The new "Domestic Terrorism" Bill could target pro-life Christians and almost "half of the country" said former Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard in an interview with Fox News Primetime Host Brian Kilmeade last Friday.

The National Review reported that Gabbard was alarmed at Illinois Representative Brad Schneider's proposed bill, H.R.350, that's meant to prevent the likes of the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6 from happening again could be used "to undermine civil liberties."

"What characteristics are we looking for as we are building this profile of a potential extremist? What are we talking about?" Gabbard raised "Religious extremists, are we talking about Christians, evangelical Christians? What is a religious extremist? Is it somebody who is pro-life? Where do you take this?"

"You start looking at obviously, have to be a white person, obviously likely male, libertarians, anyone who loves freedom, liberty, maybe has an American flag outside their house, or people who, you know, attended a Trump rally," she stressed.

Gabbard revealed that the bill is "a very dangerous undermining of our civil liberties, our freedoms in our Constitution, and a targeting of almost half of the country."

"It's so dangerous as you guys have been talking about, this is an issue that all Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians should be extremely concerned about, especially because we don't have to guess about where this goes or how this ends," she added.

"When you have people like former CIA Director John Brennan openly talking about how he's spoken with or heard from appointees and nominees in the Biden administration who are already starting to look across our country for these types of movements similar to the insurgencies they've seen overseas," Gabbard cited, "that in his words, he says make up this unholy alliance of religious extremists, racists, bigots, he lists a few others and at the end, even libertarians."

On Sunday, Gabbard tweeted her alarm on the said bill as she included the video of her interview with Fox News.

"@joebiden Your leadership is needed now to denounce those like John Brennan & Rep Schiff who are advocating for targeting half the country as potential domestic terrorists. Truly unite the American people around our Constitution & the rights that are endowed to us by our Creator," she said.