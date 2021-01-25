Actor Chuck Norris hit abortion supporters stating they value bamboo straws more than human life as he reflected on the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade through an article posted at WND last Jan. 18.

Live Action reported that Norris was referring to the 2020 Angus Reid poll that revealed 51% of respondents found it "always or usually morally wrong" to use plastic straws while 26% of respondents believed abortion "is always or usually morally wrong" and that 20% believe "assisted suicide is morally wrong."

"Am I missing something? Do you value bamboo straws more than human life? In the womb?" Norris wrote.

"Some might retort that the Angus Reid poll surveyed Canadians' views, not Americans. However, do we really expect U.S. poll percentages on the issue to be any different than our northern neighbors, especially since America legalized abortions 15 years earlier than Canada's legalization, in 1988?" He said.

Norris raised that "issues regarding babies' value and abortion have been recently compounded even with the COVID-19 vaccinations as some of the companies that produce them use aborted fetal cells in development or lab testing." He cited the research paper of Randy Alcorn entitled "COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cells" as evidence on the use of fetal cells in the recently released vaccines. He said those with true pro-life conscience would have the desire to really read it.

"It's crazy sometimes what modern humans value over human life," he stated in disappointment.

In reminder, Norris mentioned Thomas Jefferson and expressed hope that Joe Biden would follow in his footsteps.

"Thomas Jefferson explained in the founding of our country that preserving human value and life was government's primary role: 'The care of human life and happiness, and not their destruction, is the first and only legitimate object of good government'." Norris stressed.

To which he added, "It is the reason Jefferson created and penned in his own hand the words in the Declaration of Independence: 'We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness-- That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed--That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government'."

In addition, Norris highlighted the Bible's Psalm 139 as basis for the "enduring value of humans."

"We pray a Biden administration would keep Jefferson's wisdom in mind instead of expand access to abortion as is expected," he said before ending his article.

Since 2008, Norris has been very vocal on his pro-life stance. He was identified in 2015 by the Washington Examiner as one of the eight pro-life celebrities described as "one of the most conservative celebrities in Hollywood" and known as an "avid pro-lifer." Other pro-lifers identified by the Washington Examiner include Martin Sheen, Matt Birk, Kenny Chesney, Andrea Bocelli, Patricia Heaton, Jordin Sparks, and Justin Bieber.