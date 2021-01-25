Christian actor Kirk Cameron, of "Growing Pains," wrote on his Facebook page on Friday about how much he loves living in California but is now planning to move to a different state with lower taxes and higher values.

"While there are many beautiful aspects of California, there are also some... not so great factors. and recently I've been tossing around the idea of looking for a new property and some land in another state, where taxes are lower, patriotism is higher, and biblical values of faith and family are celebrated." he wrote on his wall.

"I found a very helpful resource called "Move to Texas from California," which is a Facebook group of 25,000 people dedicated with helping people relocate from Cali to the Lone Star state, highlighting schools, communities of faith, the economy, and family values," he added.

An earlier report talked about a newly published study by United Van Lines that tracked the migration patterns of Americans in the United States.

In line with the data given by United Van Lines, most of the states with the highest inbound rates like Idaho, South Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota, Arizona, North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Arkansas, are mainly run by Republicans.

The cities with the highest outbound rates, on the other hand, like New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut, Kansas, North Dakota, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Maryland, are run by Democrats for the most part.

An economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy, Michael A. Stoll, mentioned that the ongoing pandemic played a huge role in the year's migration pattern.

"We're seeing that the COVID-19 pandemic has without a doubt accelerated broader moving trends, including retirement driving top inbound regions as the Baby Boomer generation continues to reach that next phase of life," Michael Stoll said.

The United Van Lines' director of corporate communications, Eily Cullings also added, "As more people experience job and lifestyle changes amid the pandemic like remote working, we're seeing they have more flexibility in where they can live - many choosing to move from urban to more rural areas."

On the other hand, a news article from the Daily Wire stated that aside from the pandemic, the migration is caused by bad politics administered by the Democratic party.

"Residents in New York have the highest tax burden of any state in the country. Connecticut is the sixth worst, New Jersey the seventh worst, and Illinois the ninth worst.

By contrast, every single city on the "moving to" list is in a red conservative state with a tax burden well below the national average. Florida, for example, has the fourth lowest tax burden, with Tennessee having the second lowest, Alabama having the eighth lowest, and Idaho having the thirteenth lowest." the reporter from Daily Wire said.

"Perhaps if Democrat politicians weren't taxing their constituents so heavily, they might stick around instead of fleeing for warmer (and redder) climates.

People may not always vote with their pocketbook, but they do move with their pocketbook." the reporter added.