As part of his pandemic response, Joe Biden signed an executive order imposing restrictions on travel including an assessment whether it is feasible to use COVID-19 vaccination records as a passport of sorts.

The order calls for an evaluation of the possible inclusion of COVID-19 vaccinations as an international travel requirement which entails to develop and requires the use of vaccine passports, LifeSite News reported.

The regulation directs the government "to assess the feasibility of linking COVID-19 vaccination to International Certificates of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) and producing electronic versions of ICVPs."

Biden's new directive also mandates travelers to the United States to get tested before departure and wearing masks in airports and other modes of public transportation such as trains, ferries, intercity bus services and aircraft.

The order also requires international travelers to show proof of recent negative COVID-19 test before entry and compliance of the recommendations of Centers for Disease Control (CDC) including "periods of self-quarantine or self-isolation after entry into the United States."

Finally, the regulation also enforces the administration to work with the World Health Organization (WHO), foreign governments and other "international 'stakeholders' to impose consistent international restrictions in several aspects, including "quarantine, testing, COVID-19 vaccination, follow-up testing and symptom-monitoring, environmental decontamination standards ... and contact tracing."

The U.K. government is already funding trials for vaccine passports but an "uproar" reportedly happened when Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott announced that people will be required to present proof of COVID vaccinations for work, travel, going to theatre or "any other places where people will be in closer physical contact," including restaurants, churches and shopping centers.

Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) opposed the rule and called it a "wrongheaded" solution and said that it has "a coercive effect on the decision-making process" to take the vaccine, that "(m)eaningful consent is required for voluntariness to be genuine, and coerced consent doesn't meet that threshold."

CCLA Director of Privacy Brenda McPhail also stated that the policy would cause "abuse, discrimination, and oppression."

"(W)e risk creating a dangerous social sorting, a categorization of human beings as safe vs unsafe, deserving vs undeserving, based on their personal decision about their health. We know what happens when we create social systems dividing people into categories - abuse, discrimination, and oppression," McPhail said.

There have been relevant concerns regarding the vaccines, "which have been rushed through the process of development, testing, approval, and now distribution, with a new "messenger RNA" technology, no industry-standard animal trials, or any sufficient studies on long-term effects," the report noted.

Vaccine concerns comprise "allergic" and "potentially fatal reactions," risks that these could increase vulnerability to the virus, "present unacceptable dangers of long term effects" and cause infertility in women.

According to the document released in the fall of 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, COVID-19 vaccine's side effects may include encephalitis, auto-immune disease, strokes, Kawasaki disease, birth defect and even death.

The news also stated that there are already 55 deaths in the United States which are connected to COVID-19 vaccines, as reports revealed. In addition, CDC has also acknowledged that 3,150 people who took the vaccines are experiencing "health impact events".

Further, Chinese health experts have also called for the suspension of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines following a dozen of reported vaccine-related deaths in Norway.

Before the vaccines were released, National Catholic Bioethics Center President Dr. Joseph Meaney has reportedly said that coercing people to take coronavirus vaccinations as a requirement for the right to travel is "ethically unacceptable."

According to WHO's statement taken on Friday by The Post Millennial, it does not recommend proof of vaccination as a requirement for international travel.

"At the present time, do not introduce requirements of proof of vaccination or immunity for international travel as a condition of entry as there are still critical unknowns regarding the efficacy of vaccination in reducing transmission and limited availability of vaccines. Proof of vaccination should not exempt international travelers from complying with other travel risk reduction measures," the organization stated.