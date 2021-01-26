The New York Times experienced online backlash over the weekend after hailing Joseph Biden, Jr's alleged liberal pro-abortion Catholicism.

"President Biden, perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century, speaks of how his Catholic faith grounds his life and his policies," New York Times encapsulated Author Elizabeth Dias' article.

The article, published on Jan. 24, 2021 in New York Time's printed version as "Liberal Christianity Ascends Biden's Faith," came out online as "In Biden's Catholic Faith, An Ascendant Liberal Christianity."

True to it's online title, Dias painted a picture of Biden according to her own definition of what a Christian is--one who is merely "steeped in Christian rituals and practices" and "less focused on sexual politics" but "combating poverty, climate change, and racial inequality." She even went out to compare Biden with Pope Francis and tagged him as the sole American president who is "religiously observant" in the last fifty years, while quoting Bible verses out of context just to describe Biden as "emphatic" and "inclusive."

"There are myriad changes with the incoming Biden administration. One of the most significant: a president who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices," Dias tweeted last Sunday containing a link to her New York Times article.

The tweet garnered predominant criticisms on her write-up that bashers described as having no historical basis on the lives of American presidents nor any regard to what Christianity or Catholicism really is, citing the remarks made by Pope Francis and the American Bishops on Biden's policies that push for "moral evils," such that her credibility was questioned.

"Did you miss the Catholic leaders who have called out Biden this week?? Do you know anything about Catholicism?? Or did you just throw shit at the wall until something stuck?? I'm just curious!!" Paige H. responded to Dias.

While David Leslie Barker retorted, "Unsettling at first glance. By the way, have your heard of a President by the name of Jimmy Carter?"

"This piece is so bizarre. W literally founded the White House Office of Faith-based and Community Initiatives and Centers for Faith-Based and Community Initiatives. The core of his campaign was his Christian faith. His father was a lifelong Christian. You do this for a living?" Dr. Raj Taj Butterworth said.

"Notice the artful use of the word "perhaps"--which is code for--I haven't actually proven this and don't have much data to support but just gonna throw it out there anyway to start the ball rolling on creating the narratives that we want," reacted JBird.

The Blaze reported that Dias particularly highlighted Biden's "apparent stance on abortion," which actually doesn't "reconcile" with his Christianity as some social media users voiced out.

In contrast to New York Times reporting on the Catholic beliefs of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Dias sets aside Biden because of his Democratic stance. The New York Times raised Barrett's Catholic views as a hindrance to her efficient functioning as a Supreme Court Judge at a time her nomination to the post was announced by former President Donald Trump.

The Blaze cited a Twitter user who said, "@nytimes views Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett's catholic beliefs bad but Biden's good? Difference? One is Conservative and one is a Liberal. Further pushing their credibility down the toilet."

"If pro-abortion Joe Biden is a devout Roman Catholic like the laughable, lying, #FakeNews @nytimes reports he is, all devout Roman Catholics must be leftists. Roman Catholics wake-up, the left is destroying you're [sic] beliefs & u!" FreeLunchUSA proclaimed.

In the New York Times article on Biden, Dias referred to Biden as " a president who has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and practices" and who has "rooted himself and the country in a Christian moral vision that makes room for a pluralistic society, unlike his predecessor who promised to make America a certain kind of Christian nation."

"With Mr. Biden, a different, more liberal Christianity is ascendant: less focused on sexual politics and more on combating poverty, climate change and racial inequality. His arrival comes after four years in which conservative Christianity has reigned in America's highest halls of power, embodied in white evangelicals laser-focused on ending abortion and guarding against what they saw as encroachments on their freedoms," she said.

Despite Dias' claims, however, Biden's policies, particularly those funding and pushing for abortion, and those that give the LGBT what they want regardless of its potential effects to religious liberty, however, betray what kind of "Christian" he really is.