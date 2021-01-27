People are requested to pray for Christian music artist Carman Licciardello who is currently experiencing organ failure after suffering from pneumonia and undergoing cancer treatments.

The plea for prayers was posted on Facebook on Monday after the singer's condition worsened following a minor surgery last week, CBN News reported.

"URGENT!!!! We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that. His temperature has gone down but now he has pneumonia and his kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman."

As of writing time, Carman appears to be stable but is still in need of prayer, an update reveals:

"UPDATE: We are waiting on test results but Carman is stable. He needs your prayers. We are praying for a quick recovery from the pneumonia. We appreciate your love and support. He's hoping to be back on his feet soon so he can be back on the road ministering."

In 2013, Carman was diagnosed with an incurable multiple myeloma cancer but recovered and has been in remission for years. Until last year, he revealed that his cancer returned but declared that he would never stop fighting.

He already underwent some treatments but were unsuccessful. He has called on Christians to intercede for his healing, remaining hopeful.

The singer turned 65 and celebrated his birthday in the hospital last week. He posted on Facebook stating that his blood pressure dropped dangerously low and doctors had to work for hours just to improve his condition.

"Today I'm in the hospital, I was getting a hiatal hernia removed yesterday. But it turned into a near fatal scenario. For some reason, no one knows why, my blood pressure dropped to 66/43 and kept falling. It's usually 135/89. I woke up from the anesthesia and saw 9 doctors and nurses standing around my bed buzzing about, deeply concerned. They worked for hours to get it going the other way."

He is seriously concerned that his father and grandparents died when they were his age so he asked for his fans to continue praying for him.

"My father died at my age and my grandparents. So that's been playing on my mind. But we've been here before and I need your help and prayers. I'm going to be here for a while so please share this with your prayer warrior friends. Thank you once again for your faithfulness. I say it often from the stage, I don't have fans I have intercessors and I have no doubt you keep me alive," he pleaded.

Christians are urged to continuously pray for the singer.

Carman Licciardello, known as Carman to his fans, is a contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. He is also an actor, evangelist, dancer, rapper and television host. He was born in New Jersey and formed his own band as a teenager. At 24, he released his album "God's Not Finished With Me" and was hailed by Charisma magazine as readers' choice favorite male vocalist between 1987-1989, Fabiosa Media says.

In 2017, he married his wife Dana at 61 in Dallas, which he described as a miracle after long years of singlehood and a battle with cancer.