President Donald Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani gets sued by Dominion Voting Systems even after tons of evidence were presented against it on the past election's voting fraud.

The Blaze reported that Dominion Voting System has filed a 107-page defamation lawsuit against Giuliani after stating "false accusations" against them that has negatively affected their business and sales.

Dominion has been filing lawsuits against members of the Trump Campaign and even members of the media who reported on the election fraud and mentioned their company's involvement in it. Previously, it has gone after Sidney Powell, Newsmax, and Fox News. The lawsuit threats has even pushed "a number of pro-Trump personalities and publications" to publicly retract claims against the Canada-based voting equipment company, The Blaze said.

While anyone who supported the Trump Campaign, such as Mike Lindell of MyPillow, were sent letters asking them to "cease and desist" or to retract their claims against Dominion.

Dominion has, as per The Blaze, raised the harm Giuliani had done in its "ability to conduct business in the future" through his false claims about their equipment during his appearances in Fox News and in the legislative hearings, as well as, his commentaries in social media. Giuliani has actually released several videos in his YouTube Channel exposing how Dominion has aided in flipping the votes from Trump to Joseph Biden, Jr.

Due to the damage Giuliani's statements have inflicted on its business, Dominion stated that it had to spend for the extra security of employees and for responding to claims of "various defendants after the election" that has amounted to more than $1 million.

As such, the company demands $1.3 billion in damages from Giuliani and other defendants. Had Giuliani given his statements against Dominion in court, Dominion asserts that he would have been protected against a defamation case and would not be at risk of being debarred. Dominion was actually invited to the legislative hearings but refused to attend.

"Notably, not a single one of the three complaints signed and filed by Giuliani and other attorneys for the Trump Campaign in the Pennsylvania action contained any allegations about Dominion," Dominion said in its lawsuit.

In their website, Dominion has created a particular section to counter the Trump Campaign's "allegations" against them by "Setting The Record Straight: Facts & Rumors."

The company purports that it is a victim of "election disinformation" and enlists the following "facts":

they have "supported tens of thousands of elections in non-partisan fashion" since its founding in 2003,

they are "capable of producing paper records and are 100% auditable,"

all "2020 election audits and recounts using" their "technology have validated the accuracy and reliability of results,"

"baseless claims about the integrity of the system or the accuracy of the results have been dismissed by election authorities, subject matter experts and third-party fact-checkers,"

"malicious and misleading false claims about" them "have resulted in dangerous levels of threats and harassment against the company and its employees, as well as election officials."

Although Giuliani's lawyers refused to make a comment on Dominion's lawsuit, the former mayor of New York have spoken about it as an "intimidation by the hate-filled left wing."

The Independent reported that Giuliani welcomed the lawsuit as an opportunity to "investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely."

"The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as, the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously," Giuliani told WABC in a statement.

He also announced that a countersuit is on its way against Dominion for "violating" his Constitutional rights.