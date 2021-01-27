Abortion is a "moral evil like slavery" according to North Carolina's Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson during the annual March for Life Rally held last Jan. 16.

Christian Headlines reported that Robinson compared abortion to moral slavery and pro-lifers to the abolitionists who ended slavery in the 19th century.

"Years ago, there were some other folks who stood where you're standing--understood that a nation that believes that all men were created equal could not stand and say those words and allow slavery to be on our shores. It is the same way with us today," he said.

"We cannot say we believe in equality, we cannot say that black lives matter, or all lives matter, or blue lives matter, until we say that unborn lives matter. Because that is where we all started," he said.

"If we do not purge abortion from our shores for the cause of life the same way we purged slavery for the cause of liberty, this nation will not continue to stand," he stressed.

Robinson is the first black lieutenant that ever took seat as governor in the history of North Carolina, winning in the last elections by 51% of the vote as per Christian Headlines.

Renowned for his outspoken nature, Robinson revealed that the nation's abortion rate is not to be blamed on pregnant women but to those "who are marching in the streets, calling wrong right, promoting the idea that it's okay to kill your children in the womb."

"God Almighty is watching them," he warned, referring to pro-choice activists whom he says he prays for "their hearts would be touched, their minds would be turned, and they would come to know that what they are doing is against humanity and is against our Father in heaven."

Christian Headlines said that the March for Life Rally was held a week after Robinson took office.

Simultaneous to the March For Life Rally in North Carolina, pro-lifers in different states held theirs as well.

In San Francisco, thousands gathered for the rally amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Life News said that participants included pro-life Republicans and Democrats, Christians, and even atheists.

"I believe in the progressive values of equality, non-violence and non-discrimination. None of those are compatible with abortion," Democrats for Life of America's Terrisa Bukovinac said in an interview with KPIX News 5.

According to Angelus, organizers of the 17th Annual Walk for Life West Coast in San Francisco were surprised as thousands showed up to the event.

"I guess by now I should know better than to sell the commitment of pro-lifers short," Walk For Life Co-chair Eva Muntean remarked on the volume of attendees. "I've never been so happy to be wrong!"

Angelus said the event began with the celebration of the Holy Mass led by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone at the St. Mary's Cathedral. A dozen other priests joined the Archbishop together with roughly 480 people inside the Cathedral. The rest of the attendees participated in the plaza outside the church.

The participants walked to the Civic Center Plaza after the Holy Mass where talks were given including a tribute to the late Chicago Pro-Life Action League Founder Joe Scheidler who passed away at age 93 last Jan. 18.

Other Catholic dioceses held their March for Life event online such as that of Los Angeles.