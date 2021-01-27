Joe Biden gained a massive Twitter following as a result of Big Tech's effort to make him look adored by many Americans, reports say.

Thousands of fake accounts are reportedly being made on Twitter, The Gateway Pundit reported.These fake accounts are an attempt to manipulate people into believing that Biden's popularity made him win 81 million votes from Americans against former President Donald Trump.

As of Jan. 27, Biden has over 26.7 million followers, in comparison to Donald Trump's 88.7 million followers before his account got suspended from the said platform.

"Joe's been getting 100,000 followers on Twitter every day! Except they're ALL FAKE!!" claimed Twitter user Bre Wylde.

She watched Biden's followers go up by hundreds of thousands every day but she said that "If you go to Joe Biden's followers, I'd say at least 70 percent of them all joined [Twitter] in January and have zero followers," she continued.

Aside from Twitter another social media platform, YouTube, also makes an effort to make Biden look good in the eyes of many. Almost all of the White House's videos on the platform have more dislikes than likes after Biden's inauguration.

A specific video from his inauguration day was uploaded on youtube and garnered over 43 thousand dislikes.

Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary, held her first press conference on Wednesday swearing to Biden's recently signed executive orders. American citizens were quick to dislike the uploaded video of Psaki's speech.

Big Tech came to the rescue again and deleted over 7 thousand downvotes by 7 p.m.

A Gab user named @TexasVet shared screenshots of Psaki's press briefing on YouTube, one taken during the afternoon and another taken at night.

By 3:11 p.m., the YouTube video already had more than 10,000 downvotes. By 7:31 p.m., the number of downvotes was significantly reduced to about 3,100.

"YouTube caught redhanded removing dislikes from the White House YT videos," Gab user TexasVet said in the post.

The White House YouTube page also disabled their comment section to prevent American citizens from leaving unwanted remarks.

As tech giants defend Joe Biden against harsh critiques, Donald Trump, on the other hand, is prohibited from blocking people on his Twitter account even when others are mocking him.

Trump used his account to post updates and conduct government business which means he can not stop Americans from reading his posts, even if he is not in favor of what they have to say against him.

The ruling was one of the most controversial court decisions and it emphasizes what the first amendment means in a time when social media is being used as a channel for political expression: the first amendment prohibits any public official who uses social media for government purposes from blocking people in an open online dialogue.

"This debate, as uncomfortable and as unpleasant as it frequently may be, is nonetheless a good thing," the judge wrote. "In resolving this appeal, we remind the litigants and the public that if the First Amendment means anything, it means that the best response to a disfavored speech on matters of public concern is more speech, not less." he continued.

All that said, it's quite ironic how Twitter censored President Trump since 2018 but did not censor Biden at all. It's also worth noting how Big Tech is now censoring those who supported Trump.

It's also interesting how Twitter launched "Birdwatch," a community-driven anti "misinformation" tool after the Left called for "citizen detectives" who will monitor Trump's supporters.