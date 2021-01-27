Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019, announced on Monday that she is running to be the next Arkansas governor and is focused on ending socialism and cancel culture.

She posted a video on her campaign website claiming that American governors will serve as the last line of defense against the leftist autocracy, as reported by The Blaze.

"America is great because we are free, but today our freedom and the rule of law are under attack," Sarah claimed in her campaign video.

"I was the first White House press secretary to require Secret Service protection because of a credible, violent threat against me. We've seen violence in our streets, at a congressional baseball practice, and at our Capitol. This is not who we are as Americans," she continued.

"To remain free, we must have law and order and resolve our differences peacefully. The radical left's solution is to impose government control and censorship from the top down. But their socialism and cancel culture will not heal America, it will only further divide and destroy us," she added.

"Everything we love about America is at stake, and with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense. In fact, your governor must be on the front line, so today I announce my candidacy for governor of Arkansas and ask for your prayers and your support." Sarah said.

"As governor, I will defend your right to be free from socialism and tyranny, your Second Amendment right to keep your family safe, and your freedom of speech and religious liberty. Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what's right, not what's politically correct or convenient. I took on the media, the radical left, and their cancel culture - and I won," Sanders continued.

"As governor, I will be your voice and never let them silence you." She pledged in the video.

As a former Trump official, it is expected that President Trump will support Sanders' candidacy. And according to an article from The Gateway Pundit, he did -- Trump reportedly issued a statement endorsing Sanders as Arkansas' next governor.

Donald Trump's statement was delivered by his political action committee, Save America, on Twitter.

Trump, according to the statement, said Sanders is a "warrior" who will "always fight for the people of Arkansas and do what is right, not what is politically correct."

The statement went on to say that the former WH Press Sec is "strong on Borders, tough on crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment" as well as "our great law enforcement officers."

Trump added that Sanders "loves our military and veterans - and her home state of Arkansas," and proceeded to express his "complete" and "total" endorsement of her.

Former Pres Trump endorses @SarahHuckabee in her run for governor of Arkansas in a statement from his political action committee. pic.twitter.com/9zCAEtV9HV — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 26, 2021

Sanders became known for her 2 years of service in the Trump administration. She is expected to win against Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as Trump won Arkansas by 62% in the 2020 presidential elections.