Former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, urged the current administration led by Biden to continue a policy of confronting China's ruling regime, especially in their propaganda to cover up the early stages of the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus pandemic.

"These Chinese sanctions, Maria, these Chinese threats, they are real stories," Pompeo told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo. "More importantly, they are real facts; real facts that I think the American people need to know about and come to understand how it might impact American foreign policy as it relates to China."

"But make no mistake, I hadn't seen this banning of the term 'Chinese Virus.' I've called it the 'Wuhan Virus' almost since its inception. It began in Wuhan. It is, in fact, a virus that came from that place," Pompeo continued.

"We know the Chinese Communist Party covered that up. We know that they disappeared doctors and journalists who wanted to write about it, were told they couldn't. We know that - I think it's still to this day, the World Health Organization hasn't been able to see the most important elements of where this virus may have begun. These are things the State Department was talking about while I was the Secretary of State." he continued.

"We put out just in my last couple of weeks a few key pieces of information about some doctors who contracted something that looked like or symptomatic of something that seemed like this virus back in November of 2019," he added.

"These are important things; the American people need to know them because they matter. They matter for our health, for our safety, for economic prosperity, and for our security, and I hope and I'm counting on this next administration to do what the American people demand of them and continue to confront the Chinese Communist Party."

The U.S. State Department recently released a report providing details indicating that COVID-19, or the China Virus, came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. It added that the Chinese government, under the Chinese Communist Party, avoided transparency.

People are questioning whether the new Biden administration is ready and willingly able to handle pressure from China. Although when Pompeo was asked by Bartiromo if he thinks, after spending some time with the new team, that the Biden administration understands the threats that America faces, he responded with:

"This is an adversary that, as you know, is determined to create a global hegemony to impact asia in ways that are detrimental to the people of The United States of America," he said. "I think they know that, I think they see that."

He also added that giving in and backing off are "not the things that will lead the Chinese Communist Party to change its direction and change its course of action."

He said what China needs to see is "fierceness and resistance" and "a capacity to impose cause on them." If the Biden administration does this correctly, "I'm confident the American people will be rewarded by a relationship that protects the American people in a way that the Chinese Communist Party hopes," he added.