Award-winning American actor Dennis Quaid will star in yet another inspiring faith-based film following the success of his previous Christian biopic movie "I Can Only Imagine."

It was announced earlier this week that Quaid will be starring in the upcoming MGM and Lightworkers movie entitled "On A Wing And A Prayer" written by Brian Egeston and produced by Autumn Bailey-Ford, Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

The film revolves around Doug White, a passenger from a private King Air airplane about to crash because of the pilot's sudden death, who was forced to take control of the plane, communicate with air traffic controllers, and find a way to land it safely to save his family along with all the other passengers on board.

"On a Wing And a Prayer is a gripping take on a very real survivor story and illuminates the remarkable power of the human spirit. Doug White is the definition of a hero." said the chairman of MGM Motion Picture Group, Michael De Luca, and president Pamela Abdy in a statement.

It is based on the true story of a real man named Doug White who, in 2009, had to fly a chartered plane to safety after their pilot died. Despite having only three months' worth of flight lessons onboard a single-engine plane, White was eventually able to land safely with some help from air traffic controllers. He kept his wife and two daughters safe.

De Luca and Abdy also expressed their excitement about the film saying "We are thrilled to partner with Mark, Roma, and Autumn, and couldn't have asked for a better star in Dennis to bring this unbelievable true story to life,"

One of the film's producers, Roma Downey, shared a statement to The Christian Post saying that the story has so many layers and she just couldn't put the script down.

"At the heart of this true story is a man thrown into every passenger's worst nightmare as he sees his pilot die mid-air at the controls. What happens next will have you on the edge of your seat, and with Dennis Quaid in the lead role you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen," Downey said.

Dennis Quaid is known for his roles in "Soul Surfer" (2011), "Far From Heaven" (2002), "I Can Only Imagine" (2018), and many more such as "Parent Trap" and "The Day After Tomorrow."

Quaid will also play in the upcoming biopic "Reagan" in which he will play the 40th President himself, Ronald Reagan. He will be working with filmmaker and director Sean McNamara in "On a Wing and a Prayer" again for the third time after teaming up for "Soul Surfer" and the upcoming Ronald Reagan biopic "Reagan."

Quaid has received several awards and nominations including a SAG ENsemble award for his role in Traffic (2001), and also 2 Golden Globe nominations: a nomination for supporting actor in "Far From Heaven" (2002) and another one in the Lead Actor TV Miniseries / Motion Picture category for his role as Bill Clinton in the 2010 TV movie "The Special Relationship."