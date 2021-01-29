Authorities in Cuba released Christian Pastor Karel Parra Rosabal last Jan. 22 after detaining him for 10 days on false charges of "hoarding" tools for his bike business, which they confiscated as well.

Religious freedom advocate Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) reported that Rosabal was ordered to attend a meeting with the Cuban Chief Prosecutor three days after his release wherein he was told that charges against him will be dropped and that no legal case will be pursued against him.

Rosabal was asked to present the proof of purchase of the tools confiscated from him. He was able to do this, yet his tools were not returned and were kept in the possession of the prosecutor.

According to CSW, Rosabal earns his living from a bicycle repair workshop registered legallly in his home while being the head of Fuego y Dinamica Apostolic Church, which is an unregistered Christian group in Jobabo, Cuba. Rosabal was arrested on accusations of "hoarding" tools -- his bicycle repair equipment that's worth almost USD $2,000.

The police confiscated the said tools after searching his home and have given no indication when they intend to return it, which means a loss of livelihood for Rosabal and his family until it is returned. In addition, CSW believes Rosabal was arrested on the basis of him being a part of the Apostolic Movement, which is a network of large and independent churches that the Cuban government has not permitted to register so that they will be considered illegal.

"So that you learn that illegal churches in Cuba are not allowed," the police told Rosabal during his arrest as per CSW.

CSW said what Rosabal experienced is common in Cuba where religious persecution is constant and strong. One of the Cuban government's common strategies is releasing detained pastors, when the cases gain publicity, so that the authorities will look good in the sight of the public.

In Rosabal's case, however, authorities kept the tools he uses for his livelihood to force him to look for a job and give up ministry work, so that he and his family will not starve.

"I've been working on Cuba for about 20 years now. Persecution has remained steady. It takes different forms over the years. Rather than trying to eliminate religion, they try to control it. And they're always changing their methods," CSW Head of Advocacy Anna Lee Stangl said in an interview with Christian Post.

"Once the harassment starts, it will continue. It looks good on paper. He's out of jail. But he can't support his own family," Stangl revealed.

Stangl also called on the Cuban authorities for the release of Rosabal's equipment considering no case was filed against him.

"We were pleased to learn of Pastor Karel Parra Rosabal's unexpected release from prison. The decision of the prosecutor to decline to pursue the case shows that he never should have been detained in the first place," Stangl raised.

"CSW remains deeply concerned that the authorities have refused to return his equipment to him. This arbitrary confiscation has a direct and serious negative impact on his ability to earn a livelihood, which not only helps to feed his family but also provides a critical service to his community," she added. "We call on the authorities to immediately return all of his equipment and to cease their harassment of Pastor Parra Rosabal."

The Christian Post reported that the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom has spoken repeatedly about religious freedom violations in Cuba and has released report the presents how Cuban authorities manipulate the law to "wage persistent harassment" against religious leaders, as well as, to control religious activity.