Kim Dolan Leto, a Christian fitness expert, found a unique way to express her faith while trying to stay fit.

Leto recently launched her very own workout series entitled "Faith Inspired Transformation" or simply F.I.T. which is now streaming on Pureflix since January 1st. The series revolves around her fitness journey and how her Christian faith has inspired her throughout the way.

In her workout series, Leto uses her platform to accomplish her mission in helping people "gain control over food, get fit God's way and confidently see yourself through His eyes"

Leto narrated that in her late-20s, she experienced a fitness crisis after her father suffered from a stroke and she started worrying about her own health

"I was unhealthy, out of shape, exhausted," Leto said, emphasizing on the fact that she was lost and looking for answers. "I was a Christian. I loved Jesus, but I went to the world because I didn't see answers in the church."

"Somehow, it never occurred to me that I could ask Jesus to come alongside and help me control my appetite, and help me get to the gym - and just do life with me in this area." she continued.

She finally had a clearer mind when she encountered the Bible verses Matthew 6:33 and Revelation 3:20:

"But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well." (Matthew 6:33)

"Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears My voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with Me." (Revelation 3:20)

Leto realized that she "wasn't seeking God first" and instead was searching for answers in the wrong places.

"I was seeking the world. I was seeking fitness," Leto said. "I was seeking to look a certain way. I made an idol out of it."

She, later on, realized that what she needs is God's guidance and that God wants to help her get back on her feet and start her fitness journey. And that is when she not only started becoming healthier but also launched her fitness career.

Fast forward to 20 years after her struggles in life and accepting God's guidance, Leto has learned a lot of valuable lessons in life and faith and is now sharing her experiences and bits of knowledge with other people using a very unique way of approach to fitness routines: faith.

"God wants to do every aspect of life with you," she claimed according to Pureflix. "And this is such a place of hurt for so many people."

"It's absolutely life-changing when you see yourself through the eyes of Christ and you decide to invite him to our meals, invite him to the gym," she also stated.

"He wants to be your best friend." Leto professed.

Leto, in the end, said that it is all about God-enabled self-control: "no diet can give you the spirit of self-control - only God can do that."