Newly-elected Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) and former NFL star and staunch pro-lifer Tim Tebow were guest speakers during the annual March for Life rally, during which they shared insights on their respective mothers' fight against abortion in the midst of several challenges and pregnancy complications.

The 48th annual March for Life took on a more somber tone on Friday, when it was held through a virtual conference and an intimate rally due to Covid-19 restrictions. The pandemic wasn't the only reason for the seemingly dismal mood throughout the rally, as new President Joe Biden just repealed some of the major steps former President Donald Trump made for the pro-life movement.

The fight against abortion is still well underway in the United States despite President Biden reallowing the country to fund abortions overseas. The Washington Times reported that just 24 hours before the March for Life gathering, Biden revoked the Mexico City Policy, which prevents the U.S. from providing funding to organiztions to promote or perform abortions. This action was a blow to the pro-life movement, which along with Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) believed was a "terrible, terrible thing" that the new head of state had done.

Joining Smith in supporting the fight against abortion was Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL), who was a guest speaker during Friday's March for Life online event, Breitbart reported. She said, "Your integrity in choosing to stand up for this population is often unpopular with your peers, your friends, and even your neighbors, sometimes. But never lose faith. Advocates like you who don't sit by when the rights of millions are infringed are critical to ensuring that we protect lives for years to come."

Aside from inspiring those who continue to fight for the pro-choice movement, Cammack also shared that her mother had suffered a serious stroke right before giving birth to her sister. Doctors urged her to terminate the pregnancy, but she decided against it. Cammack recounted how doctors warned her mother of future pregnancies being "extremely high risk," but her mother made the difficult choice of having another baby, this time giving birth to Cammack.

The March of Life online event also featured keynote speaker Tim Tebow, professional baseball player, best-selling author, and prominent pro-life movement supporter who joins the fight against abortion. Tebow recounted how his mother's pregnancy started with the doctors' assumption that she instead had a "tumor, a mass of fetal tissue." Once she was confirmed to be pregnant, the doctors warned that it could "cost her her life" and urged her to get an abortion instead due to the significant problems and "many setbacks and heartaches" she experienced throughout the pregnancy.

According to FOX News, Tebow recounted how his mother, a missionary to the Philippines, "continued to trust God" and that it resulted in a beautiful moment during the delivery. He shared that the doctor, who had 35 years of experience delivering children, was astounded at how he survived the complicated pregnancy in which the placenta was not attached.

The doctor mused, "This is the greatest miracle I have ever seen because I have no idea how he survived. There are so many different issues and I don't know how he had the nourishment and the food to be able to survive. This is a miracle baby.'"

Tebow concluded by saying, "I'm so grateful my mom gave me a chance at life."