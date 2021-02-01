An expert says the new Biden administration's Gender Policy Council is sexist and racist even after the White House is said to be giving much effort to be the most inclusive administration in history.

Feminist scholar and co-author of "The Boy Crisis: Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It", Dr. Warren Ferrell, told One America News Network in an interview:

"If there was ever a problem with racism and sexism in America, Biden's new Gender Policy Council will only serve to make it worse." as reported by OANN's chief White House correspondent, Chanel Rion.

Dr. Ferrell continued by saying that he had half a second of hope for the Gender Policy Council and that it has "got to be men and women" but when he looked and saw the mission of the Council, and said that "the mission was to only benefit -- VERY CLEARLY -- to only benefit women and girls and I was so disappointed but not-- I can't say I was really surprised."

Ferrell is known to have fought for gender liberation for both men and women for decades and has served on the Board of Directors for the National Organization for Women in New York City.

He also said that Biden's Gender Policy Council propagates sexism under the guise of tackling it.

"There are two genders and President Biden has said this Gender Policy Council focus exclusively on women and on girls and that's missing not only women and girls, but he also claims to be very caring about trans and LGBTQ. Well, if you're a man and you're trans, or if you're a man and you're gay, you are not included in this gender policy council" he said.

When asked about the racial composition of the council, Ferrell said it's the same story.

"Most amazingly, the Gender Policy Council's mission is to, you know, to do away with racial injustice. Well if you think about that, racial injustice has to do with black males and black females." Ferrell continued.

He also noted that "there's a difference between what's been happening with black males and black females when it comes to racial injustice." emphasizing on the fact that most black prisoners and black homeless people are males, not females.

"And so to talk about eradicating racial injustice and then only focus on females is racially unjust and is not gonna solve the problem of racial injustice and it's adding sexism to racial injustice," he added.

Ferrell also claimed that "It's not about that the Biden White House is unaware of the one-sidedness of this council. Ultimately, this is about politics." said the OANN reporter.

He also said that he was very disappointed with Biden and that Democrats do not understand the value of family and the value of fathers. He added that the administration is doing this because they were doing it for the feminist base to gain more votes from them.

Ferrell noted, "When only one sex wins, both sexes lose."