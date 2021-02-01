Following Joe Biden's executive order enforcing schools to allow transgender women to compete with biological girls in sports, a former NFL player proposed the idea of forming a separate category exclusive for transgender athletes.

A retired football player, Marcellus Wiley, announced his proposal on Twitter last Saturday, calling for a reform in sports, The Blaze reported.

"As a father of 3 daughters & the husband to a former collegiate athlete, this hits home in a special way. It's time to create a separate transgender category in competition! Also think it's time for me to start a podcast bcuz some things need to be discussed in detail!" Wiley wrote in a tweet.

Alongside his statement is a screenshot of an article released by World Magazine in May 2019 entitled, "Built-in advantage: NCAA hurdler shows how the Equality Act would undermine the very thing it claims to champion."