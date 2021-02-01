EDITOR'S NOTE: Graphic details included. Please read at your own risk

A mother who killed five children, including hers, in a murder-suicide was reportedly practicing witchcraft rituals prior to their death.

Twenty-five-year-old mother Oreanna Antoinette Myers brutally murdered her three children, as well as two stepchildren before burning down their house near Williamsburg, West Virginia on Dec. 8, 2020.

Her victims were her husband's children from a prior marriage, 7-year-old Shaun Dawson Bumgarner and 6-year-old Riley James Bumgarner, as well as her biological children, 4-year-old Kian Myers, 3-year-old Aarikyle Nova Myers, and 1-year-old Haiken Jirachi Myers. According to Breitbart, her husband Brian Bumgarner was away visiting relatives and encountered troubles with transportation, at the time of the crime.

Myers had fatally shot her three children and stepchildren before setting their five-bedroom home on fire and killing herself outside the house, which was burned to the ground. According to The Sun, four suicide notes were found ziplocked and attached to her husband's car, which was stalled in their property following an accident that rendered it unusable. One note, which was addressed to her husband, was left in the couple's family car.

New evidence has surfaced that the mom who killed herself and five kids was highly involved in witchcraft and had often engaged in occult practices. This revelation came about from Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan's investigation.

He told reporters during a recent press conference that their investigation found "history that Oreanna was involved in some occult practices, witchcraft and spiritualism, contacting the dead."

Raven Bumgarner, the mother of Myers' two stepchildren, also admitted she was aware of Myers' practices, News Australia reported. Bumgarner said that the mom who killed herself and five kids was into witchcraft and spiritualism and would often share her practices on social media.

Bumgarner admitted that her former husband Brian was aware of such activities and that Myers even gifted him with "a glass jar..with some of her crystals" and that "[Myers] collected dead butterflies...in jars."

Myers' Facebook account has been deleted, but her Instagram is still active, in which she posted photos of flowers and occasionally posts depicting lesbianism or homosexuality. The last Instagram post of the mom who killed herself and five kids was a photo of artwork by her children, which she captioned, "Happy Thanksgiving from Team SHARK and O.B love my family xoxo." "SHARK" seems to be a reference to her five children's initials.

Prior to her death, Myers seemed to have been struggling with internal "demons," as her suicide notes have referenced. Her first note, which was addressed "To Whomever Finds This First", included the message "My demons won over me and there's no going back. So sorry I wasn't strong enough. Thank you. XOXO, OAM."

On Myers' second note titled "My Confession," the mom who killed herself and five kids admitted she had mental health issues and implied that she did not receive help when she asked for it. She wrote that mental health is a "serious" issue that is "not to joke about or taken lightly." She also wrote that "When someone begs, pleads, cries out for help, please help them. You just might save a life or more lives."

On the day of the killings, Myers was seen with a red line drawn across her face. It is unclear if it was drawn on using blood and if it was in any way part of a witchcraft ritual.