Republican Senators led by Indiana's Todd Young reintroduce the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act last Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

According to Young's website, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is an initiative of Young and 44 other senators that requires "appropriate care and admission to a hospital" for newborns that survive abortions.

"The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act bans the horrific act of infanticide by ensuring that babies who survive attempted abortions have the chance at life that they deserve. I find it deeply disturbing that Democrats have blocked this life-saving bill previously. This critical legislation must become law," Young said in the website.

The website explained that the bill requires health professionals to ensure the child receives ample care due to a failed abortion.

"The legislation requires that, when an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, health care practitioners must exercise the same degree of professional skill and care to protect the newborn as would be offered to any other child born alive at the same gestational age," the website said.

"It also requires that the living child, after appropriate care has been given, be immediately transported and admitted to a hospital. Current federal law does not adequately protect a born child who survives an abortion."

The 44 senators that pushed the bill with Young are: Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, Wyoming Senator John Barrasso, Tenessee Marsha Blackburn, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Indiana Senator Mike Braun, North Carolina Richard Burr, Louisiana Senator William Cassidy, Texas Senator John Cornyn, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, Idaho Senator Mike Crapo, Texas Senator Rafael Cruz, Montana Senator Steve Daines, Iowa Senator John Ernst, Nebraska Senator Debra Fischer, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Iowa Senator Charles Grassley, Tenessee Senator William Hagerty, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, North Dakota John Hoeven, Mississipi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe, Wisconsin Senator Ronald Johnson, Louisiana Senator John Neely Kennedy, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, Utah Senator Michael Lee, Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis, Kansas Senator Roger Marshall, Kentucky Senator Addison McConnell, Kansas Senator Gerald Moran, Kentucky Senator Randal Paul, Ohio Senator Robert Portman, Idaho Senator James Risch, Dakota Senator Marion Rounds, Utah Senator Williard Romney, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, Florida Senator Richard Scott, South Carolina Senator Timothy Scott, Alabama Senator Richard Shelby, Alaska Senator Daniel Sullivan, South Dakota Senator John Thune, North Carolina Senator Thomas Tillis, Pennsylvania Senator Patrick Toomey, and Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker.

The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act was originally sponsored by Sasse in Jan. 31, 2019 as S.311 but it failed in the Senate. Sasse first introduced the bill in Jan. 24, 2017 as S.220. Then he reintroduced it again in February 2020 due to a controversial bill from Virginia that purports infanticide. There were doubts that the bill would push through since there were allegations of it being introduced as part of election campaign, as per the Vox.

Republicans in Congress both Senate and House of Representatives have been pushing for pro-life bills to be implemented in the face of President Joseph Biden undoing the pro-life policies enacted by his predecessor former President Donald Trump.

In his Twitter account, Young posted against this act of Biden saying it is a waste of taxpayer funds, pointing in particular to the Executive Order against the Mexico City Policy.

"In his first week in office, President Biden began chipping away at pro life policies by signing an executive order that would fund abortions in foreign countries at taxpayer expense. Taxpayer dollars should never be used to fund abortion providers here or in foreign countries," Young said last Saturday.