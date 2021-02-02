Former President Donald Trump is once again nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize Award by an Estonian politician for 'not starting any wars while at office."

According to The U.S. Sun, Jaak Madison, a member of the right-wing populist party EKRE and an Estonian politician, claimed that he nominated former president Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for having contributed to ensuring stability in the Middle East.

′′Donald Trump is the first president of the United States in the last 30 years, whose office the country has not started any war. In addition, several peace agreements have been made under his leadership in the Middle East, which has helped ensure stability in the region and peace." Jaak Madison wrote in a Facebook post.

Madison also mentioned in his post that he submitted his nomination "exactly two hours" before the given deadline and that he was "definitely not the only one" who wanted to nominate Donald Trump.

Although, this was not Trump's first Nobel Peace Prize nomination.

In 2020, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to a historic deal normalizing relations.

Trump, the ruling president at that time, was then nominated in September last year by the far-right Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde for the "historic peace agreement" between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

"For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees," Tybring-Gjedde told Fox News.

A formal invitation letter was not required to be able to submit a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize but persons or organizations could only be nominated by a qualified individual. A total of 318 candidates were part of the nominated list for last year's prize, which consists of 211 individuals and 107 organizations.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee was responsible for picking the Nobel Peace Prize winners.

Magnus Jacobsson, a Swedish Parliament member, announced the second nomination of Donald Trump in a letter shared on social media in September 2020 citing Trump's efforts in the Middle East.

"I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump was also nominated for the 2021 prize by law professor David Flint for his foreign policy philosophy, dubbed the "Trump Doctrine." Flint noted how Trump used "common sense" to establish peace and stability in the Middle East.

"He went ahead and negotiated against all advice, but he did it with common sense. He negotiated directly with the Arab states concerned and Israel and brought them together," Flint said as per Sky News at the time.

"What he has done with the Trump Doctrine is that he has decided he would no longer have America in endless wars, wars which achieve nothing but the killing of thousands of young Americans."

"The states are lining up, Arab and Middle-Eastern, to join that network of peace which will dominate the Middle-East," he continued. "He is really producing peace in the world in a way in a which none of his predecessors did, and he fully deserves the Nobel Peace Prize."

Another nomination for the 2021 prize comes by way of Finland's Laura Huhtasaari, a European Parliament representative and a member of the far-right Finns Party. Laura Huhtasaari cited the former president's "endeavors to end the era of endless wars."

Meanwhile, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, has also been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his work in brokering historic deals between Israel and the four Arab League nations.