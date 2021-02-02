Polls released by the Students For Life Of America and the Knights of Columbus reveal overwhelming similarity that a majority of Americans, including those of Millennials and Genz Z, actually favor restrictions on abortions.

The Christian Post reported in succession the results of the said polls that provided a clearer stand of the public in so far as limiting abortions are concerned and using taxpayer money to fund them.

The Marist Poll, which is funded and sponsored by The Knights of Columbus, is a survey conducted last January 11-13, 2021 to a total of 1,173 adults, who are aged 18 years of age and older and who are residing in the United States, on their opinion on abortion.

The results released last Friday show most Americans favoring restrictions on abortion with an increasing proportion of respondents against tax dollars funding abortions abroad.

"While the number of people who identify as 'pro-life' and 'pro-choice' tends to fluctuate with the public debate, when given a broader choice of policy options, there is a strong consensus among Americans on abortion," Marist Poll Director Dr. Barbara Carvalho said in the Knights of Columbus website in overview of the poll results.

Key findings of the Marist Poll show that 76% of Americans, including a majority of pro-choice respondents, expressed their desire to have significant restrictions on abortion. While 77% expressed opposition in using tax dollars to support abortion internationally--of which 64% are pro-choice--up by 2% over the past two years; 19% support it and 4% are unsure.

Interestingly, 58% of Americans oppose using taxpayer money to support abortions within the country.

"Amidst the harsh political divides in our country, clear bipartisan majorities support abortion restrictions and do not want their tax dollars paying for abortion abroad," Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus Carl Anderson said in their website.

"Our polling has shown consistently over the past decade that policies that promote abortion on demand paid for by taxpayers are divisive and out of step with American public opinion," he added, "The American people show consensus and restraint on this issue, and we hope that our elected officials and policy makers will heed this call for unity when there is far too much that divides us in our politics today."

The Students For Life America poll, which was conducted last January 4-11, 2021 to 800 registered voters aged 18 to 34 across the country, revealed that "more than 7 out of 10 support limits on abortion."

Other key findings of the SFLA poll show that "7 out of 10 Millennials and Gen Z want to vote on abortion related policy," with "7 out of 10 expressing support for limits on abortion," while "less than 2 out of 10 want unlimited abortion through all 9 months" that the ruling Roe V. Wade actually allow.

The poll also showed that "almost 5 in 10 do not support forcing all Americans, regardless of their beliefs, to pay for abortions" while "fewer supported that coercion."

"Looking at the big picture of Supreme Court-legalized abortion, almost 6 out of 10 oppose Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton when they learn they allow for abortion through all 9 months," the report read, "In fact, more millennials and Gen Z directly supported reversing Roe and sending abortion policy to the states and voters than opposed it."

"Educating this generation on Roe pays off. The number of respondents opposing Roe and Doe nearly doubled after learning more about what the law allows," the report stressed.

This is contrary to what has been announced by pro-choice groups. In the SFLA report's overview, it raised that "much of the debate over abortion policy involves people making a case for what this generation wants or needs when it comes to abortion. As a national organization with more than 1,250 groups in all 50 states, SFLA wanted to dig deeper into the views of Millennials and Generation Z who are directly targed for abortion whose views are routinely described as an all in for abortion as Roe allows--through all nine months, for any reason at all and sometimes with taxpayer funding."

The Christian Post highlighted that SFLA's survey came before the Democrats came out with a unified control of the federal government to get rid of the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer money to fund abortions locally; and after Joe Biden got rid of the Mexico City Policy, which uses taxpayer money to fund abortions internationally.