The hashtag #BidenLied trended in Twitter over the weekend after President Joe Biden's supporters got angry at the Democrats for breaking their $2,000 stimulus check promise.

Breitbart said Biden was criticized by supporters who demanded their $2,000 stimulus checks he promised during the Georgia senatorial runoff campaign last January.

During the said campaign, Breitbart said, Biden said that $2,000 stimulus checks will immediately be given to Americans once the Democrat candidates win the senatorial race. He also hit on Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue who he purported would keep the money to themselves.

"Those checks will never get there. It's just that simple," Biden stressed during the Georgia campaign referring to Senator Kelly Loeffler and Senator David Perdue.

"That's literally true. If you send Jon and the Reverend to Washington, those $2000 checks will go out the door. Restoring hope and decency and honor for so many people who are struggling right now," he said referring to now-Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock that he was campaigning for at that time.

However, reality now bites as Democrats reveal through their Twitter post that Biden will be rolling out the $2000 stimulus check in installments.

"@POTUS will build on the $600 down payment provided by Congress last year, sending an additional $1,400 to households across America, totaling direct payments to $2,000 per person," The Democrats tweeted Sunday.

The tweet, which received 15.6K comments, 15.4 retweets, and 6.6K heart reactions as of writing time, came with a blue graphic with the $1,400 enlarged at the middle pertaining to "per person relief checks" that will be provided under the "American Rescue Plan."

The Blaze reported that Ossoff and Warnock also made the COVID-19 relief central to their campaign.

In addition, The Blaze said that The Democrats post last Sunday come as no surprise since Biden actually detailed his coronavirus relief package--officially called as the American Rescue Plan--a week before his inauguration. The details include that $1,400 stimulus checks will be added to the relief package of $600 that the 116th session of Congress approved last December.

"We need to tackle the public health and economic crises we're facing head-on. That's why today, I'm announcing my American Rescue Plan. Together we'll change the course of the pandemic, build a bridge toward economic recovery, and invest in racial justice," Biden said in his Twitter account last Jan. 15.

The said American Rescue Plan, as per The Blaze, features the $1,400 stimulus check, an "extension of enhanced unemployment through September,"and an "extension of moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures through September." The Washington Post added that the American Rescue Plan actually garnered much criticism as soon as it was announced.

Due to the inconsistencies, supporters bashed Biden and cited his remarks prior to his inauguration on the promised stimulus checks.

"Instead of this let's go with what Joe promised before the Georgia runoff," Stonk-umm replied to the Democrats post with a screen capture of a Forbes article highlighting Biden's promise.

The Forbes article, dated Jan. 4, has the headline, "Biden's Final Pitch to Georgia: Vote Blue And $2,000 Checks Will 'Go Out The Door Immediately'."

Stonk-umm's tweet was then supported by Dan Backslide who said, "Apparently that pitch came with some fine print they didn't feel obliged to share with us."

"Thank you for lying to everyone for the whole senate election cycle!" @RiggedPig pointed out.

In similar news from Politico, Biden has agreed to meet with Republican senators regarding their coronavirus relief package that costs a third of Biden's America Rescue Plan.