Presidential Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci retracts his statement to wear two masks for protection since there's "no data" that actually proves it works.

Breitbart reported that Fauci said in a recent interview with NBC News Today that no data showing double masking works.

"So, if you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective. That's the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95," Fauci told NBC.

However, he pointed out that although "there's nothing wrong with that but there's no data that indicates that that is going to make a difference."

Fauci originally remarked about double masking, Breitbart said, during his guesting with the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association that delved on vaccines while it was livestreamed at YouTube last Jan. 28.

Fauci said, as per Breitbart, that wearing two masks would likely made it safer as "common sense" measure of having another layer of protection but stressed the importance of wearing masks even they have undergone vaccination. He said those already vaccinated can become carriers of the virus and, as such, wearing masks is still important.

"Then you could inadvertently or innocently transmit the infection by not wearing a mask," Fauci said.

"I believe we'll see that the level of virus in people who have been vaccinated but are infected without symptoms likely will be very low," he revealed, "Until we know that, wear the mask."

Breitbart added that Fauci hoped that in the next few months there will be scientific studies on the amount of virus found in individuals who were vaccinated versus those who were not.

Fauci's inconsistent remarks is not new. Media companies, such as the Boston Herald and CNBC, have cited his inconsistencies in the past. The Boston Herald said his expert advise on the COVID-19 virus is inconsistent and often wrong.

Fauci, being the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director, was also the medical advisor to former President Donald Trump. He actually initially advised, in his interview with Newsmax last Jan. 21, 2020, that COVID-19 was "not a major threat" -- after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

"Well, you know, obviously, you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing. But this is not a major threat (emphasis added) for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about," he said.

Only to say a few weeks later--on Feb. 3, 2020--through CNBC that "it's still an evolving situation. We don't know exactly where it's going to go, what the pattern is. But clearly right now at least the number of cases are accelerating."

The Boston Herald cited several occasions Fauci was inconsistent in the wearing of them mask itself. He said on Feb. 3 last year that "nonmedical personnel with no symptoms should wear face masks in public."

While CNBC even created a video in YouTube that tracks Fauci's comments on the coronavirus that was uploaded on March 27, 2020.