Just a year after he was declared unfit for ministry due to accusations of "ungodly and immoral behavior," a Canadian preacher announces his return claiming to have a God-given mandate "focused on the Harvest and the nations."

Todd Bentley, evangelist and Fresh Fire USA founder, posted on Facebook that he had life-changing encounters with angels and God who spoke to him about the 25-year mandate, The Christian Post wrote.

"It was last summer in July/ August 2020 that I had a series of angelic encounters, visions and personal encounters with the Lord that were absolutely life-changing. At the same time Jess and I used this time to see healing and incredible restoration in our own lives and marriage. During this awesome season of almost daily personal encounters the Lord spoke to me about my 45th birthday, which took place on January 10, 2021," he said.

"I thought it was very unusual for the Lord to be speaking to me six months before the day I was born but he spoke to me about picking up the mantle in a new 25-year mandate focused on the Harvest and the nations. Imagine waiting those six months for your actual birthday to see if something supernatural would happen and when my birthday came, I did pray and received what I believe the Lord spoke to me in faith and I'm ready to walk it out this year," the preacher continued.

Bentley further said that he is working on a new podcast which the content will be focused on walking with God. He also plans to build a new platform for television and media ministry and taking some ministry engagements in the spring and summer of this year.

In addition, he said that he is also working on a new series of online training schools and soul winning crusades in America, Africa, Europe and Asia. He requested for prayers so the Holy Spirit would give them wisdom in handling their schedules given the difficulty of international travel caused by the pandemic.

According to an article by Christianity Today published in January 2020, Bentley was declared unqualified for ministry by a group of charismatic ministers following allegations of "ungodly and immoral conduct" which includes substance abuse, adultery and sexting.

Fire School Ministry founder and and Line of Fire host Michael Brown posted the pastors' statement on Facebook. The group include James W. Goll, Joseph Mattera, Bishop Harry Jackson, Nashville minister Don Finto and Jane Hamon,

"Based on our careful review of numerous first-hand reports, some of them dating back to 2004, we state our theological opinion and can say with one voice that, without a doubt, Todd is not qualified to serve in leadership or ministry today," they said.

They continued saying, "There are credible accusations of a steady pattern of ungodly and immoral behavior, confirmed by an independent investigator's interviews dating from 2008 up through 2019, along with other testimonies dating back to 2004. And while we only took into account first-hand reports, there are many other second and third-hand reports repeating the same accusations, often from people in different parts of the country (or, world) who had no connection between them, other than their interaction with Todd."

Further to the Christian Post's report, it was Bentley's estranged protégé Stephen Powell who first revealed about the preacher's sexual conduct allegations.

Powell said that Bentley has a "perverse sexual addiction" and preyed on interns in 2013 and beyond. He accused that the evangelist "has an appetite for a variety of sexual sins" which include both homosexual and heterosexual activities and indulged in an open marriage with his wife.

Currently, while the pandemic keeps him grounded, Bentley said that he makes himself busy by mentoring his daughter. The evangelist is also encouraging people to give to his ministry.