Tim Tebow applauded his mom for giving him a chance at life even when doctors told her to "get rid of him" by having abortion.

On Friday, Tebow told the National March for Life virtual rally on Friday how his mom fought for his life despite medical complications that continued throughout the pregnancy, The Christian Headlines reported.

During the time of her mother's pregnancy with him, Tebow's parents; Pam and Bob, were in the Philippines as missionaries together with their four children.

Tim would be the fifth child of the Tebows but complications with a difficult pregnancy led doctors to believe that he will not survive as baby. Tebow recounted how the doctors didn't believe his mom being pregnant thinking that it was a tumor.

"But then they realized that she was pregnant and she did have a baby in her womb. But all the doctors said, 'You need to have an abortion. You need to get rid of him.'" Tebow shared.

With courage out of her faith to God, Tebow shared how his mom made the decision to save his life.

"She decided that she was going to trust God, even when the doctor said it could, and might, cost her her life."

Despite the severe placental abruption that could have deprived Tebow as a baby of oxygen and nutrients while growing in the womb and his mother at risk of dying, Pam Tebow gave birth to a healthy baby boy which the doctor called a "miracle." Christianity Daily made an account of the miraculous moment when Tebow was born despite the many complications surrounding his mother's pregnancy.

Tebow gave the credits his mom for having the courage and for choosing to give him a chance at life even when she had the "choice to do something different."

The NFL star and former Heisman Trophy winner encouraged the pro-life community to keep fighting for babies and for every one hurting and in need of help.

"You see, when you're pro-life, I believe that we're called to be pro-life in every area - for the unborn, for the hurting, for the orphan, for the thrown-away, for the special needs, for the trafficked, for all of humanity," he said.

Benjamin Watson, former NFL player, together with his wife, Kirsten, also addressed the virtual rally to help put an end to abortion in the nation referencing Proverbs 31:8 where God's people must "speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute."

"It takes each one of our lives, together, to end the unthinkable practice of abortion in the United States of America," Watson said.

Normally, the March for Life rally is held in January to commemorate the anniversary ruling of the Roe v. Wade. Due to the pandemic, the rally went virtual this year with pro-life activists and religious leaders speaking up for unborn babies. Hours before the rally, Joe Biden just rescinded Trump's pro-life policies allowing abortions to be funded once again by the federal government.