Various athletes--including those from an LGBT group--hit President Joe Biden on his policy allowing transgender women to compete with biological females in sports.

Fox News reported that Madison Kenyon, an Idaho State University runner, has aired her objections to Biden's Executive Order on Preventing and Combating Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Sexual Orientation that was signed on his first day of office, Jan. 20.

In its "Section 1. Policy.", the Executive Order gives transgender women the privilege to participate in women's sports in an attempt to forego any discrimination on their part--yet descriminating women who are scientifically different from men.

"Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports," the Executive Order said.

The "presidential action" against discrimination on the basis of gender identity has earned the ire of Kenyon and members of the Women's Sports Policy Working Group, which is a coalition of "high-profile activists within the LGBT and women's sports communities" as per Christian Headlines.

As per Fox News, Kenyon discussed with Fox & Friends how her past experience competing with transgender athletes led her to file a legal case against Biden. Kenyon was accompanied by her lawyer Christiana Holcomb during the interview where they stressed that such competitions are "frustrating" and "unmotivating" basically because transgender women are "biological males," making it unfair.

Holocomb raised federal law that "very clearly" stated having separate sporting sections for women to maintain a "fair" and "level playing field" and, thus, can come out as "champions." She explained that the Biden administration conveys to female athletes that they "don't matter" because of the said executive order.

Fox News cited the Fairness In Women's Sports Act that Idaho Governor Brad Little signed into effectivity last March 30 that Holcomb is referring to. The act made Idaho the first state that protected women's sports against transgender athletes, Fox News said.

Meanwhile, the Women's Sports Policy Working Group expressed support of Biden's policy but "believes that allowing transgender girls and women who 'have experienced all or part of male puberty' gives them an unfair advantage," Christian Headlines said.

"We fully support the Biden executive order, ending LGBT discrimination throughout society, including employment, banking, family law and public accommodations. Competitive sports, however, are akin to pregnancy and medical testing; these areas require a science-based approach to trans inclusion. Our aim has been on protecting the girls' and women's competitive categories, while crafting accommodations for trans athletes into sport wherever possible," Attorney Nancy Hogshead-Makar said during an interview with USA Today.

Hogshead-Makar, Christian Headlines said, is a member of the said coalition and specializes in Title IX.

"While the details of President Biden's executive order remain fuzzy, asking women--no, requiring them--to give up their hard-won rights to compete and be recognized in elite sport, with equal opportunities, scholarships, prize money, publicity, honor and respect, does the cause of transgender inclusion no favors," she stressed. "

Adding that, "It engenders justifiable resentment, setting back the cause of equality throughout society. And either extreme position - full inclusion or full exclusion in sport - will make life much harder for transgender people. We must make sport a welcoming place for all."