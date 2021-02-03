New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has repealed the Walking While Trans law that prevented police prostitution because activists said it discriminated against trans people, a report said.

The Blaze reported that Cuomo ended the ban on "Walking While Trans," a law which helps police prevent prostitution, because critics said it led to anti-bigotry.

"I just signed legislation repealing the discriminatory 'Walking While Trans' ban. For too long, trans people have been unfairly targeted & disproportionately policed for innocent conduct based solely on their appearance. NY will never stop fighting for #LGBTQ rights & justice," Cuomo announced in his Twitter account on Wednesday with a link to more information about it in the state's website.

In the website, the news article said that the "legislation repeals section of law that was intended to prohibit loitering for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, but instead has led to discriminatory enforcement of transgender and cisgender women of color."

The website explained that S.2253/A.654 repealed portions of the 1976 New York Penal Law Section 240.37 that "led to arbitrary and discriminatory policing of transgender women."

"The law, originally passed in 1976 with the intent to prohibit loitering for the purpose of prostitution, has been used with an extremely broad definition of loitering that led to the arrest of law-abiding transgender and cisgender women of color. Many local district attorneys have voluntarily stopped enforcing the law, recognizing its discriminatory impact," it said.

Cuomo explained that the law have "unfairly targeted and disproportionately policed for innocent, lawful conduct based solely on their appearance" of trans people. He said "repealing the archaic 'walking while trans' ban is a critical step toward reforming" New York's policing system while "reducing the harassment and criminalization transgender people face simply for being themselves."

"New York has always led the nation on LGBTQ rights, and we will continue that fight until we achieve true equality for all," he pointed out.

The website also cited statements from state officials that gave weight to the law's repeal.

"A year ago this week, I said at the @HRC gala--the first under the leadership of my friend @AlphonsoDavid--that we must repeal the "walking while trans" statute. I'm proud to say we got it done and I'm grateful to Alphonso and the entire LGBTQ community for their partnership," Cuomo added in Twitter.

Members and supporters of the LGBT community praised Cuomo's efforts as their victory.

"#BREAKING: @NYGovCuomo has signed the bill to repeal the #WalkingWhileTrans ban! Today, we celebrate this hard-fought victory led by trans women of color. We also honor all the transcestors who were a part of this fight," New York's largest immigrant organization Make The Road NY said in Twitter.

"'Governor Cuomo has made LGBTQI history again by signing the repeal of the #WalkingWhileTrans ban which includes the sealing of records.' @Tanyaasapansa63 Co-Chair @EqualityNewYork," Equality New York tweeted.

The Blaze revealed that there were around 1,300 people arrested for the years 2012-2015 and 85% of which were black or Latina based on the data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice.