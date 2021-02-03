A media analyst called out Joe Biden and is using Biden's own words to criticize the amount of executive orders he signed after his inauguration day, calling him a dictator based on his own words.

Since taking office, Biden has already signed over 40 executive orders mostly aimed at undoing policies from the Trump administration. Several critics called out Biden's actions in light of his past comments about executive orders back in October when he said that he couldn't govern that way because only dictators do that.

In October last year, Joe Biden had an interview with ABC News in the final weeks of the presidential election campaign in which he answered questions about his plans once in the office.

"No, well, I've got to get the votes. I got to get the votes. That's why - you know, the one thing that I - I have this strange notion. We are a democracy. Some of my Republican friends, and some of my Democratic friends even, occasionally say, "Well, if you can't get the votes, by executive order you're going to do something." (There are) things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator. We're a democracy. We need consensus." Biden mentioned in his interview.

Media Analyst Joe Concha called Biden out for his statement.

"Those are the words of Joe Biden. And, no, this isn't a matter of unearthing a clip from the 1980s or '90s in an attempt to play a game of gotcha on some antiquated flip-flop. That's Democratic nominee Biden, less than three weeks before the 2020 presidential election, talking to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos about the dangers of governing like a dictator," Concha wrote at The Hill quoting Biden's statement at the October interview with ABC News.

"In President Biden's first week alone, he has signed 37 executive orders and actions as of Thursday. That's 33 more than the guy he indirectly referred to as a dictator, in the form of predecessor Donald Trump. It's 32 more than his old boss, Barack Obama, and 37 more than George W. Bush, who signed zero in his first week as president." Concha added.

Concha also mentioned Biden's promises on being a united nation and says that "with more than three dozen executive orders and actions, simply have run in direct contrast with his words of unity and compromise."

Founder of the conservative advocacy group Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk also published a clip of Biden's interview in his Instagram account with a text over the video saying, "Joe Biden admits he is governing like a dictator."

He posted it on Jan. 26 with the caption: "34+ Executive Orders in less than a week and we're supposed to believe that *Trump* was the one who governed like a dictator?"

This is one of the many examples showing that Democrats are pretty much everything they falsely accused Trump of being for four years, according to Gateway Pundit.