Oscar award-winning American Actor Denzel Washington expressed how much respect he has for the sacrifices done by the police officers and soldiers during one of his interviews.

In an interview with Yahoo, Washington was asked about his feelings towards police officers which at this time continue to be under heavy scrutiny due to multiple issues such as killings involving high-profile police officers, and calls to defund the police.

"I have the utmost respect for what they do, for what our soldiers do, [people] that sacrifice their lives," Washington told Yahoo Entertainment. "I just don't care for people who put those kind of people down. If it weren't for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do." Washington proclaimed.

During those times that Washington stood his ground, numerous celebrities and "Black Lives Matter" protesters were supporting the "defund the police" movement --- a discourse that has reached into the entertainment world in line with the cancellation of shows like "Cops" and "Live PD."

This is a very "un-Hollywwood-like" approach towards the movement as said by Blaze Media since most Americans are saying that policing needs major changes.

In a report by Gallup, it says that:

"In the wake of widespread protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a majority of Americans (58%) say major changes are needed to make policing better. An additional 36% say minor changes are needed, while 6% say no changes are needed. There are substantial differences by demographic groups. Almost nine in 10 Black Americans (88%) say major changes are needed, compared with 63% of Hispanic Americans and 51% of White Americans."

Indeed, Washington is not the typical Hollywood celebrity, also according by Blaze Media. He has talked about his Christian faith in public and proclaimed at one time that "There's never been a time where God didn't direct protect and correct me. There may have been times where I was less than faithful to him, but he had faith in me."

Washington even criticized mainstream media and said, "In our society, now it's just first - who cares, get it out there. We don't care who it hurts. We don't care who we destroy. We don't care if it's true."

Denzel Washington is known to have portrayed several military servicemen or veterans in his films (Glory, Crimson Tide, Courage Under Fire,etc.) which may be one of the reasons for his appreciation and respect for the members of law enforcement.

He also recalled a moment where he went "on call with a sergeant" and said "It showed me in an instant how they can lose their life. ... He didn't overreact. He could've pulled his gun out and shot the people that came up driving real fast. He could've shot the old man that was distraught and a bit confused, I think he was suffering a little bit from dementia. But in an instant it taught me, and I never forgot it, what our law enforcement people have to deal with moment to moment, second to second."