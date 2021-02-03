After pleading for prayers last month for Carman Licciardello who has undergone surgery and suffered from organ failure, the singer's health appeared to be currently improving.

Carman, whose cancer returned after years in remission, has been asking for prayers since last month for his full recovery. He seemed to be recovering following a statement posted on his Facebook page last Thursday, The Christian Post reported.

"Praise the Lord! Carman is improving every day. He is making big improvements and on his way to a full recovery. We ask that you continue to pray for him and that he recovers quickly," the statement said.

"He is anxious to get back out ministering to you ASAP!" the statement continued.

Last month, one of the singer's representatives requested for prayers from his thousands of followers on Facebook.

"URGENT!!!! We need you to stop right now and pray! Carman had a minor surgery last week. Recovery was not going well and his temperature continued to rise. They discovered it was caused by internal bleeding and had to do another surgery last night to fix that. His temperature has gone down but now he has pneumonia and his kidneys and liver are not working fully. He needs a touch from the Lord right now!! Please pray for a complete healing for Carman," they pleaded.

On his birthday last month, Carman revealed about his surgery that "turned into a near fatal scenario."

"Today I'm in the hospital, I was getting a hiatal hernia removed yesterday. But it turned into a near fatal scenario. For some reason, no one knows why, my blood pressure dropped to 66/43 and kept falling. It's usually 135/89. I woke up from the anesthesia and saw 9 doctors and nurses standing around my bed buzzing about, deeply concerned. They worked for hours to get it going the other way," he wrote on Facebook.

He continued saying that he was worried since his father and grandparents died when they were his age and thus, Carman asked for prayers.

"My father died at my age and my grandparents. So that's been playing on my mind. But we've been here before and I need your help and prayers. I'm going to be here for a while so please share this with your prayer warrior friends. Thank you once again for your faithfulness. I say it often from the stage, I don't have fans I have intercessors and I have no doubt you keep me alive," the singer further said.

During his career as a Christian singer, Carman has sold more than 10 million records and has earned 15 gold and platinum CD's and video. He also initiated the petition to put prayer back in public schools and led over a million people to Jesus. He was also an author of books, novels and screenplays, his life coaching website says.

His profile also states that he opened a Christian outreach program, Carman Ministries, and starred in a Christian movie, "The Champion," in 2001.