Conservative beauty vlogger Amanda Ensing launches her own makeup line called "Make Makeup Great Again" after being canceled by Sephora for being a Christian Trump supporter.

The long time vlogger has been in the industry for over 9 years and gained almost 1.5 million subscribers on Youtube as well as a huge following on Instagram that paved the way for multiple brand endorsements.

Although, The Blaze stated that Amanda Ensing has been receiving a lot of backlash after revealing that she is a conservative, Christian Trump supporter.

Shortly after the November election last year, Amanda Ensing posted a video on her youtube channel entitled "What's Next for America?" in which she explained her political stance, her faith, and her thoughts on the things happening in the country.

She mentioned at the start of her video that she has stayed away from politics for a very long time despite having majored in political science in college. She also said that the reason she stayed away from politics before is because she "saw how corrupt everything was" and she did not have "a whole lot of faith in the system" but there has been a "big shift" lately.

According to Ensing, she wanted to use her platform to spread love, light, positivity, and bring people to God. She further explained why she supports Trump and loves what he has done for America; she votes based on policies, facts, her Christian faith, and what aligns with her beliefs.

She emphasized the fact that she is not condemning anyone else who has a different opinion or political stance than her.

On the day of the US Capitol riot, Ensing tweeted:

"The left: I hate it here. America is embarrassing. Only we can riot & loot. Defund the police. Just do what the government tells you & don't ask questions. The right: Let's fight for freedom. We love the USA. Defend the Constitution. We support our Military & Law enforcement."

She received a lot of heat because of this tweet.

The Daily Mail reported that Ensing claims she has been "silenced" by Sephora after they dropped her as a paid partner.

The report said that Ensing "recently shared a paid-for YouTube video in which she listed her favorite skincare products from Sephora," and "critics of her views began flooding the brand's social media with outraged comments, questioning why they had partnered with the influencer."

Sephora then responded to one of those complaints and said:

"We were made aware that Amanda Ensing, an influencer contracted by one of our external vendors' campaigns, recently shared content on social media that is not aligned with Sephora's values around inclusivity. As soon as we were informed, we made the decision to cease all programming with Amanda and will not be engaging her for future partnerships."

Now, Ensing is launching her own makeup beauty brand "Make Makeup Great Again," the Daily Wire reported. She announced the move via an Instagram video entitled "Conservatives aren't going anywhere."

"I have received more support from 'we the people' in the last couple of days than I have in my own industry in the last almost decade," Ensing said in her Instagram video. "What Sephora, brands, influences, that are not including conservatives ... into their story, telling us that we are 'unworthy,' or 'bad people' because of [our views]. That is not the future."