An economists says Joe Biden's $1.9T COVID-19 "rescue package" is but a "spending wish list" that could bankrupt America.

One America News Network's chief White House correspondent Chanel Rion described Biden's $1.9T COVID rescue package as a "trojan horse" based on comments made by former Wall Street Journal editorial board member Stephen Moore.

In an interview with OANN, Moore condemned the said package which he described as having "nothing to do with COVID."

"First of all, it is not a COVID rescue plan. It's just a wish list of liberal spending that they wanted to do for the last 25 years and now that they have control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they're using COVID in a cynical way to pass billions and tens of billions and hundreds of billions of dollars in spending on things that have nothing to do with COVID," Moore revealed.

"By my estimates, over $400B to the blue states that I was mentioning earlier--states like Illinois, California, New York, and New Jersey that have shut down their economy. And now the states that have remained healthy--like Texas and Florida, and Utah and Idaho--the citizens in those states now have to pay more taxes to bail out the blue states that made bad decisions," he explained.

"I have a problem with that. I think the people in states like Texas, Florida, and Tennessee have a big problem with it, too. But the Democrats may just strong arm this thing through."

As per OANN, ten "moderate" Republican senators met with Biden in the White House on Tuesday to lower the relief package from $1.9T to $600B, which will be discussed further "at the staff level."

OANN stressed that Republicans have little room to negotiate the package since the Democrats have control of the White House and Congress.

Moore cited that the $1.9T relief package can "bankrupt"the US since there was one released recently that former President Donald Trump has signed in December.

"We just passed the COVID bill three or four weeks ago in Donald Trump's last weeks in office which was designed to take care of the problem and then Biden says, 'This is all the other programs, spending we wanted'," Moore explained.

"That could bankrupt our country," he stressed.

He also pointed out that Biden's package will only worsen economic forecast due to the unemployment relief checks.

"The other thing is [the] $400 a week unemployment benefits on top of normal benefits. That means that two out of three workers over the next number of months are gonna be paid more to stay unemployed than to go back on the job," he said.

" You know I'm all for giving people some short term relief if they lost their job but does it make sense to pay people more to stay unemployed than they go back on the job especially when we see because of the vaccines these shops are gonna start coming back in the months ahead," he highlighted.

KFYO said that Moore declared Biden's economic performance would push citizens into more dependence with the government for their survival during his interview with "The Chad Hasty Show."

"Biden clearly is not putting the economy first," he said. "Think about this: We're in an education crisis with so many schools closed down around the country, we've got to get the economy reopened in a lot of the states, we've got to deal obviously with the vaccine and the health crisis of COVID, and Biden's running around shutting down our businesses because of climate change. It's crazy."

"It's like Joe Biden isn't running the White House, it looks like Bernie Sanders is running the White House," he added.

Meanwhile, Moore divulged in his Fox News op-ed that Biden's proposals are but a replay of former President Barrack Obama's strategy on the $900B stimulus bill that led to more unemployment. He cited an estimate he and University of Chicago's Casey Mulligan made of "4 million jobs" that "would be destroyed by the Biden bill," such that he called it "reckless" and "shameless."

OANN noted that to date, Congress has already passed five COVID relief bills totaling $4T, the latest of which, amounting to $900B, was signed by President Donald Trump during his first term but is only now being implemented.

The U.S. currently has almost $30T in national debt, which means each household in America owes $210,000 in national debt. Biden's $1.9T trojan horse will increase that amount, adding more burden to citizens.

Democrat Senate Majority Leader Mike Schumer's declaration on Tuesday that the Senate will move forward with the budget resolution, regardless of the results of Biden's meeting with the moderate Republicans, suggests that the left really wants that to happen.