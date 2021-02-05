A newly released summary report looks at 21 completely adjudicated election lawsuits heard in court and found that in at least two-thirds of them, Trump had won.

Ever since Donald Trump Jr. won the presidency in 2016, it seemed like the mainstream media had waged a war on his administration, consistently reporting on his flaws and missteps as the Commander in Chief. In the last four years, the media has portrayed President Trump as a brash leader who almost caused a third World War, who is historically the first president to be impeached twice, and whose election lawsuits claim fraud.

But President Trump is not without his successes as the 45th President of the United States. What mainstream media failed to report is that he has made meaningful changes to federal policy that will have lasting impact. One of the more important moves President Trump made was to revamp the National Defense Strategy, which shifts the focus of American military from insurgency in the Middle East to what Politico calls "increasingly aggressive powers": Russia and China.

Another win for President Trump was the changes he made to federal education policies to encourage faith-based organizations in schools. He also made impactful changes to push Congress to enact the "most sweeping overhaul of financial crimes safeguards in decades" to prevent financial crimes and take a closer look at the legitimacy of shell companies.

So why are these efforts often swept under the rug by mainstream media? It's because they have their own political agendas and affiliations.

However, it seems that President Trump is one step closer to redeeming himself from the wrath of mainstream media and the public that believes in them. According to Life Site News, a new summary report titled "2020 Presidential Election Lawsuits Related to Election Integrity," which was put together by a team of scientists and engineers led by physicist John Droz has revealed that Trump has won two-thirds of all the adjudicated cases relating to election fraud.

According to the report, there are a total of 80 election fraud lawsuits, 34 of which have been withdrawn, consolidated with other similar cases, or "dismissed due to legal technicalities such as lack of standing, timing, or jurisdiction." These dismissed cases indicate that the judges in charge never even looked at the evidence of election fraud, as the evidence was not allowed to be presented in court. These are the most questionable cases because contrary to media reports, there is actually evidence, the judges just refused to hear it.

In addition, 25 cases are currently ongoing, while 21 election lawsuits heard in court have been adjudicated, meaning that the arguments have been heard, the evidence presented, and a formal ruling has been served. Interestingly, the findings of the summary study show that out of the 21 cases, President Trump has actually won 14. In addition, Droz notes that "Only three of these lawsuits materially dealt with voter illegalities (citizens voting twice, votes from deceased persons, etc.). Interestingly, all three of these cases are still open."

The fact that President Trump actually won two-thirds of election lawsuits heard in court is proof that there is a possibility for the other cases to uncover new truths about President Trump's election fraud claims. For now, the public can check on Droz's report to gain new insight on such developments.