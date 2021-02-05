Travis County Judge Maya Guerra Gamble blocks Texas' efforts to defund planned parenthood in the state through a temporary restraining order on the effectivity of a prior court ruling on it.

The Blaze reported that Gamble agreed to grant the temporary restraining order following a last minute lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood asking a pause on it.

As reported by Christianity Daily previously, Texas is ending taxpayer funding for Planned Parenthood effectively on Feb. 3. The move will remove the said abortion facility from Medicaid funding.

The Texas Tribune said Texas has the highest uninsured rate nationwide because it is difficult to qualify for Medicaid. It cited that a single parent of two children is only given a maximum of $230 Medicaid funding.

In addition, the Texas Tribune revealed that Texas does not pay for abortions through Medicaid unless in extreme cases such as rape or incest, which Planned Parenthood detests.

"Attempts to block Medicaid patients from getting care at Planned Parenthood health centers is the latest in a long history of Texas politicians trying to score points with relentless attacks on Planned Parenthood patients," Planned Parenthood Texas Votes Executive Director Dyana Limon-Mercado told the Texas Tribune.

Texas Votes is Planned Parenthood's poltical arm in Texas, as per The Texas Tribune. On Feb. 2, prior to filing their emergency lawsuit, Texas Votes invited the public to air their sentiments against the governor on the effectivity of the court ruling that removes them from Medicaid.

"Gov. Abbott will cut 8,000 Medicaid patients off from accessing essential health care at Planned Parenthood this Wednesday, Feb. 3. Tell Abbott what you really think about his decision to cut health care access during a pandemic," Planned Parenthood Texas Votes tweeted with a infographic of the governor containing his phone number.

In a press release, Texas Votes called this decision an "attack against health care" and called the attention of President Joseph Biden, Jr. to address it.

"This comes a week after the Biden-Harris administration made it clear it would put an end to Trump-era attacks against health care, including programs like Medicaid. Texas's Medicaid 'defunding' offers a clear example of how critical it is for the Biden-Harris administration to stop attacks that target the reproductive health care of people with low incomes, women, and people of color," Texas Votes said in their statement as per The Blaze.

Meanwhile, The Blaze explained that Gamble agreed to give the temporary restraining order to give Planned Parenthood patients time to look for alternative providers, as requested by the abortion facility. Planned Parenthood actually requested that patients be given at least six months for this transition but Gamble only allowed them a month's time, as er The Blaze. A hearing is set on Feb. 17 for this purpose.

Hot Air reported that the legal battle between Texas and Planned Parenthood has been ongoing for five years and only ended in November 2020 when the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decided in favor of the state after finding the abortion facility in violation of state policies, particularly the harvesting of baby body parts.