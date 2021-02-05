Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the Biden Administration against the mishandling of China as it will result to grave effects in the world.

Breitbart reported that Pompeo warned President Joseph Biden, Jr. if he mishandles China since it will result to a "deeply different" world, saying that there will be an "absence of prosperity" that the United States would see in such a case.

"If we get this wrong, Maria, we will live in a world that is so deeply different. We will see these sanctions on our leaders pale in comparison to the pain and the absence of prosperity that will be here in the United States of America if we don't get this right," Pompeo told Fox Business' "Mornings With Maria" host Maria Bartiromo in an interview.

"This policy with China matters," Pompeo added, "to every one of the people who is out there seeking employment."

Pompeo raised the accomplishments he did in his time in office during the administration of former President Donald Trump where he led the protection of American jobs, businesses, and intellectual property right from China.

"It's one of the things that I'm proudest of that we did. We protected American jobs. We protected American businesses. We made sure that our intellectual property was in a better place. These are the things that will ultimately matter," he raised.

He also conveyed his hope that the Biden Administration will focus on these aspects to ensure they give importance to the China policy.

"I hope this administration will hear these voices. The American people are now aware. What happened in COVID didn't have to happen. All the millions of jobs that were lost as a result of the Wuhan virus didn't have to happen," he stated. "But the Chinese Communist Party acted in a way that created enormous risk, hundreds of thousands of lives lost here in the United States and billions of dollars in personal income for ordinary people all across America. Those are the things I really hope the administration will focus on."

Breitbart said that Pompeo's remarks come after Biden's silence to China's sanctions against 28 Americans.

Biden recently announced that his administration is willing to work with China if it is "in America's interest," Breitbart said in another report.

"We're willing to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so," Biden said during a State Department speech on his approach to diplomacy.

"We'll also take on directly the challenges posed by our prosperity, security, and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China," he pointed out.

As per Breitbart, Biden focused mainly in restoring diplomatic relations with China to ensure America's influence in "global leadership" and competition but did not delve on China's suppression of democracy in Taiwan nor in failing to stop the global spread of the coronavirus during his speech. He did say that he will be leading the example on issues on climate change for the rest of the international community.