Joe Biden's chief of staff declared that the administration is planning to send masks to every household in the U.S., as the White House is looking forward to getting the Americans to "mask up" for the first 100 days of Biden's administration just like what globalists and Dr. Anthony Fauci, want.

Biden said he would ask all Americans to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus for the first 100 days of his administration as well as issue a "standing order" that requires everyone to wear face coverings in federal buildings and interstate transportation, said Blaze Media.

CNN held an interview with Biden last December where he said that he had spoken to Dr. Anthony Fauci and asked him to stay as the top infectious disease expert in the government, according to Bloomberg.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease since the Reagan administration. Biden then suggested that Fauci would be of bigger help in his administration as the president's direct adviser.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team," Biden said.

NBC News also reported that the administration is planning to let all Americans wear a mask for Biden's first hundred days in office and they will be mailing out masks to every household in the U.S., an idea that the Trump administration did not agree on.

Lester Holt, an NBC reporter, asked Biden Chief of Staff Ron Klain about whether the idea was being discussed again.

"Yeah, ya know, Lester, this was an idea that really came up last year in the Trump administration," Klain began. "The public health agencies recommended it, the president vetoed it for some reason, we want to get this back on track. We're looking at what can be done to quickly do this with the mask supplies that we have."

"I hope in the next few days, or next week, we may be able to announce some progress on this," he continued saying, "Of course, this is part, overall, of a plan to try to get every American masked up in these first 100 days."

Klain then added, "We're going to do everything we can to make masks more available to people, to increase the supply of masks, and of course, to get people to wear those masks."

Biden also spoke of this discussion in December saying:

"Not forever, for 100 days," he said. "And I think we'll see a significant reduction" in the COVID-19 infections.

It's about control and profits

Although, a journalist from The Blaze, Daniel Horowitz, said that "You can't blame people for not believing last March that "15 days to flatten the curve" would transmogrify into "restrict your breathing with a mask and lock you down until there is a vaccine."

"Nobody could have imagined such an absurd conspiracy theory, especially after months of those measures failing to achieve the goal."

Horowitz emphasized how the wearing of masks is not the answer to the China virus. He also said companies are making money off of COVID-19 vaccines.

Senator Rand Paul previously hit Fauci's push for the use of masks, saying "it's all about submission."

"They want you to submit to their will, whether there's any science," he said.

True enough, Fauci himself admitted that there's no data backing his recent claim about using two masks instead of one.

It's also worth noting that globalists are using COVID-19 to push Marxism into the United States, and also determine who gets access to daily life.