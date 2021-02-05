Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives admit they have "too much power" and wants to work with the Biden administration and help their agenda, according to a newly-released leaked footage.

Project Veritas, a right-wing guerilla news outlet, acquired a recorded virtual conference call from a Facebook "insider" that shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticizing Donald Trump and admitting how much influence and power the tech giant has especially with the Biden administration.

"In his first day, President Biden has already issued a number of executive orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about," Zuckerberg said in the video recording.

"I think that these were all important and positive steps, and I am looking forward to opportunities where Facebook is going to be able to work together with this new administration on some of their top priorities, starting with the COVID response."

He also criticized Donald Trump saying, "These completely shocking events over the last 24 hours, I think, have clearly demonstrated that the President [Trump] tends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden."

Zuckerberg then mentioned his appreciation on Biden's inaugural address that points focus on unity.

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O'Keefe also claimed in an interview with Fox News that there are more tapes to come.

"This is not just Zuckerberg, it's a guy named Nick Clegg, Facebook head of global affairs, and he confirms that Facebook is 'too powerful' thus Facebook is forced to make decisions that government refuse to make ." O'Keefe said.

"Zuckerberg basically saying that they're aligned with the Biden administration on the executive orders" he added. "They're supporting his executive orders for climate change, racial justice, and acuity." He continued to say that they are saying that these are "important and positive steps."

He continued to say that they just want Zuckerberg to be honest with people, "we know they are a private company, but it's important they don't lie under oath for example,"

FACEBOOK INSIDER LEAKS: Zuck/FB Execs Admit FB has "too much power"



HOURS OF VIDEO!



FB wants to “work ... with [Biden] on some of their top priorities”



“Biden already issued a number of exec orders on areas that we as a company really care quite deeply about”#ExposeFacebook pic.twitter.com/KNd0BU7biP — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 1, 2021

Fox News also reported that former U.K. Deputy Prime minister and Facebook's Current Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg is heard acknowledging world leaders who have spoken out against the company's decision to ban former President Donald Trump's account after the riot that happened at the Capitol Hill.

"We agree with that, we agree with that," Clegg said. "Mark could be very clear about that, that ideally, we wouldn't be taking these decisions on our own. We would be taking these decisions in line with a conformity with democratically agreed rules and principles. And at the moment, those democratically elect, democratically agreed rules don't exist. We still have to take positions in real time."

Facebook critics say that "this shows that private companies have got too much power and they should be only making these decisions in a way that is framed by democratically agreed rules."