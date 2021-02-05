Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul criticized President Joe Biden's new policy that allows transgender women to compete in girls' and women's sports.

In a report by Breitbart, the Kentucky senator slammed the transgender policy by asking the Senate Committee involved in overseeing education, "What planet are you from?"

On Wednesday, the senator asked Miguel Cardona, head of the committee and former education commissioner in Connecticut which allowed boys to compete in girls' meet, if it is "fair" or even "appropriate" to allow boys claiming to be girls to participate in girls' sports at schools.

Cardona replied that schools' legal responsibilities make it "appropriate" to "provide opportunities for students to participate in activities and this includes students who are transgender."

In response, Paul challenged Cardona if his choice will not bother him when transgender athletes begin to beat girls in an all-girls competition leading to lost college scholarships and worst, the end of girls' and women's sports.

"Does it bother you that like the top 20 percent of boys running in track meets beat all of the girls in the state, that ... it would ... completely destroy girls' athletics, that girls are being pushed out? They don't make the finals in the state meet, they don't get college scholarships, that it's really detrimental to girls' sports. Do you worry about having boys run in girls' track meets?" Paul asked.

Cardona explained that he understands Rand's concerns but emphasized once again that transgender boys are within their "rights" to compete with girls.

"I believe schools should offer the opportunity for students to engage in extracurricular activities, even if they're transgender. I think that's their right," Cardona replied.

The senator found Cardona's reply to be "bizarre" and gave several examples to make his point.

"That's bizarre... You know, some boy that's six foot two, competing against my five foot four niece doesn't sound very fair.

Rand added another example asking, "Are we all gonna be okay with hulking six four foot guys, you know, wrestling against girls?"

Paul openly expressed his disappointment during the entire hearing of the transgender policy on school meet.

"I'm disappointed in the answer and I just can't imagine that we're going to have a policy like that nationally," Paul asserted.

"I think most people in the country think that's bizarre, you know, that is just completely bizarre and unfair that people - and you're going to run the Department of Education - you've got no problem with it. That concerns me."

Utah Senator Mitt Romney, known as a moderate Republican, also expressed his concern over the new policy and agreed with the "good points" Paul brought up during the hearing.

"I've got pictures of my eight granddaughters among some grandsons behind me. They shouldn't be competing with people who are physiologically entirely in a different category. And I think boys should be competing with boys and girls with girls on the athletic field," Romney added.

Christina Holcomb, representative of Alliance Defending Freedom, commented that "girls deserve to compete on a level playing field." Holcomb represented the three girls who filed a suit in Connecticut when they were forced to compete against biological boys identifying as "girls" in a girls' competition at school.