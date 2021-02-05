With all that is happening in the world, Christians are now urged to renounce being a 'saltless Christian" and live without being ashamed of Christ.

Greg Morse, a graduate of Bethlehem College & Seminary and staff writer for Desiring God, called for the "quietly Christian" who blushes and gets embarrassed when it comes to living for Christ.

He noted that in the Book of Luke Chapter 9 verse 26, Jesus said that whoever is ashamed of Him will also be shamed when He comes back.

To quote the exact verse:

"Whoever is ashamed of Me and of My words, of him will the Son of Man be ashamed when He comes in His glory and the glory of the Father and of the holy angels."

Morse said "blushing" Christians are those who know enough what to do to follow God but do not do so. These are the type of Christians to pray loudly at night, but are afraid to openly speak about Christ in broad daylight. They are the ones who keep their convictions to themselves but would rather not confess it to others.

But this is not the way Christ meant Christians to live. As people who bear the name of the King of kings and Lord of lords, the LORD Jesus Christ, to live unashamed before Him and before men is one of the things those who say they are Christians must do best.

So how must Christ followers live?

"Live like you know Christ, like you love Christ, like you are waiting unashamedly for Christ to return," Morse said.

All can fall away

Peter was one of the closest disciples of Jesus. In fact, Peter was the first who stood among the apostles as they gathered into the Upper Room to wait for the promise of the Holy Spirit.

But before that great day, Peter fell away when the prophecy of the LORD came to pass that Peter will deny him three times saying "I do not know Him!"

Lo and behold, the LORD looked at Peter in Luke 22:61 and it all came rushing back to Peter that he denied the LORD Jesus Christ even when all the people have seen him walk and live with Him for three and a half years.

The look that the LORD gave Peter made him wept, Morse said. Believers can only imagine how it was. Hurt. Pity. Shame. Worst, disappointment. It's only because of Jesus praying for Peter in Luke 22:32 that his faith did not fail him, Morse noted.

Just like Peter, Jesus Himself is praying and trusting that a Christian's faith in him will not fail whatever the situation and circumstance.

No compromise

Sometimes, Christians think that doing the "little" things do not amount to the same thing as doing the "big" thing.

Believers do not talk about Christ because to do so would make them feel awkward among friends. So instead, Christians compromise: talk about all things, but not the love for Christ, His love for the children of God, or His love for souls.

Christians strive to fit in with others, instead of having others fit with Christ. At times, a Christian's family, friends and co-workers don't even know that he is a Christian because it doesn't show.

We must not be 'saltless' Christians

In Matthew 5:13, Jesus said that salt without its saltiness is no good "except to be thrown out and trampled under people's feet."

Every day, Christians must make the choice: to be for Christ, or to be for the world.

Those who carry the name of Christ must flee from saltless Christianity, Morse urged. Those who will serve Christ, must serve Him wholeheartedly without being ashamed of Him.