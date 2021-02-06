Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacted to President Biden's statement regarding his foreign policy.

Joe Biden announced his foreign policy addressing the State Department on Thursday seeking to "repair" alliances "and engage with the world once again," further saying that "America is back." But Pompeo questioned his policy hoping that it would not be like Obama's, and that it would "look much more like our America first foreign policy", The Blaze reported.

"We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday's challenges, but today's and tomorrow's," Biden said.

"America is back. Diplomacy is back at the center of our foreign policy", he continued.

Biden stated that he would act to restore democracy in Myanmar, confront China with economic issues, extend the "New START Treaty" with Russia and stop the war in Yemen.

He said that in "accelerating global challenges," the country must begin "with diplomacy rooted in America's most cherished democratic values," believing that it is the nation's global power, "inexhaustible source of strength" and "abiding advantage."

"Investing in our diplomacy isn't something we do just because it's the right thing to do for the world. We do it in order to live in peace, security, and prosperity. We do it because it's in our own naked self-interest. When we strengthen our alliances, we amplify our power as well as our ability to disrupt threats before they can reach our shores," the statement also says.

Speaking to Trey Gowdy of Fox News Primetime, the former secretary of state reacted to Biden's foreign policy if being "back" means "back to when ISIS controlled a caliphate in Syria that was the size of Britain."

"I hope not. President Trump and our team took that down," he added.

Pompeo further stated that he is hoping Biden's statement would not mean letting China destroy millions of American jobs again like what happened to those living in some states He is also hoping that when it comes to alliances, being "back" wouldn't mean cutting ties with allies and friends like Israel and then supplying terrorists in Iran with funding.

"When he says "back," when America is back, does he mean back to letting China walk all over us, destroying millions of jobs in places like Kansas and South Carolina, that we know so well? I hope that's not what he means by back. He talked about allies, when he said go back, does he mean back to dissing allies and friends like Israel and treating the terrorists in Iran like friends by giving them $150 billion in pallets of cash?" he said

Moreover, Pompeo said that America cannot afford to bring back Obama's foreign policy, hoping that Biden's administration would move forward with a foreign policy that resembles the "America first foreign policy."

America First

The Trump administration made major changes to America's foreign policy. President Donald J. Trump's push for "America First" is proven by his actions during his first four years in office.

His policies resulted in promoting life, religious liberty, and self-governance among U.S. citizens, regardless of skin color and ethnicity. These also resulted in the defunding of Planned Parenthood in other countries.

His foreign policies also resulted in preventing wars with other nations via a historic peace deal between Israel and Sudan, as well as negotiations with North Korea's Kim Jong-un.