In Cissie Graham Lynch's recent podcast episode, she challenged the church to set an example of unity in the world at a time when "it feels like our country has never been more divided."

Lynch is the granddaughter of famous evangelist Billy Graham. Her podcast named "Fearless" has a recent episode entitled "Episode 40: Unity with the World - Is It Possible?" in which she tackled the word "unity" which has been in the headlines recently in line with Joe Biden's use of the word 'unity' as a theme in his campaign speech during his inauguration and called out the church to be an example of unity.

Lynch said that unity has "lost its meaning and its purpose because we say it without thinking" and that when people look at the word 'unity' and say it out loud, they should ask themselves the question, "What are we unifying with? Are we unifying with the world who celebrates evil? Are we unifying with the world which is passing away?"

She then clarified that unity does not mean agreeing on all the things so that we can achieve harmony - or simply, "getting along."

"It is important to seek peace and to live peacefully in the world. [But] we cannot live by what is not true just for the sake of getting along," she noted.

Christian Headlines noted how Lynch emphasized the need for Christians to have a stand in spreading the truth despite being rejected and criticized for it because "we only have peace when we have truth."

True unity, Lynch added, can only be found in Jesus Christ and His Words.

"The world hates Jesus. They hated him 2,000 years ago, and they hate Him now," she said. "And that's why the world will never see unity."

"We have to be unified to stand against the world that is coming against the name of Jesus and we're gonna have to stand for truth and we're gonna need to do it together. And that's why unity will be essential --- that's why unity is essential for the church," Lynch said, adding that unity must be based on truth.

She further explained how being united in the body of Christ is deeply essential in cultivating fellowship and spreading the truth to the whole world.

"Now, more than ever, the church can show the world the truth of Jesus Christ through its unity." Lynch added. "When Christians are the disfavored group in the eyes of culture and in government-unity, fellowship and love with one another are so important in the body of Christ."

In spite of the world's opposition, she called on the church to stand for the truth while warning them not to follow Christian leaders who are "more concerned about social issues and not Biblical issues, or preaching opinions and not God's Word,"

"Discern those who speak [the] truth. Stand for truth, together," Lynch preached.

She also quoted several Bible verses including one of her favorites, John 14:27, which mentions Christ's promises of peace to His people even when placed in difficult situations. She mentioned in her podcast that Jesus will often call His followers to places where they aren't comfortable in, but they have to trust Him.

"Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid" (John 14:27)