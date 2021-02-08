President Joe Biden has been Commander in Chief for just 19 days and yet he has already made several contentious changes to the nation's policies -- changes causing a lot of concern to many.

On Jan. 28, he rescinded the "Mexico City Policy," a policy which prevents foreign, U.S.-funded, nongovernmental organizations from providing information about abortion, a policy that according to The Washington Post used to have bipartisan support. But this is just one of Biden's policies that has raised eyebrows, especially in the Christian community.

Last week, changes to Biden's policies included reversing Trump's ban on the service of transgender individuals in the military. This forces the military departments, as well as the Defense Department and the Department of Homeland Security to "ensure individuals who identify as transgender are eligible to enter and serve in their self-identified gender."

This also means that "all medically-necessary transition related care authorized by law is available to all service members." Life Site News reports that this may prove costly for the government and that taxpayers' money may be funneled into medically supporting these individuals. Psychology Today reported that about 50% of people who identify as transgender experience depression and anxiety disorder. This may affect their ability to serve.

Another of Biden's policies is the recent "Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons Around the World" that orders American agencies that are operating abroad to "ensure that United States diplomacy and foreign assistance promote and protect the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons," NBC News reported.

These major changes happening through Biden's policies have a bigger impact than Obama-era transgenderism. Despite President Biden's promises to unite a very divided country and quash discrimination, it seems that he is further driving a wedge between people of faith and convictions and the rest of the nation.

The changes that are being made through Biden's policies go above and beyond Obama-era transgenderism as it ushers in a new era that now discriminates against the religious. According to Life Site News, human rights advocates are concerned about the Biden administration's allotting of $50 million to the "Global Equality Fund," which then allows the government to "blacklist foreign religious leaders who speak out in favor of the natural family and against the LGBT ascendancy."

Biden's policies, which are building upon Obama-era transgenderism and expanding it further as a thank you to the LGBTQ+ community that supported and funded the president's campaign, are pushing the envelope in terms of changes that the country may not be ready for. Those who are advocating for human rights are concerned that these changes are affecting people of faith and convictions.

President Biden, which The Washington Post calls the country's "most pro-LGBTQ president ever," is being criticized for his actions on policies that surpass Obama-era transgenderism. Alliance Defending Freedom's general counsel Kristen Waggoner says that the Commander in Chief is determined to "weaponize the law to crush dissent, in order to implement a far-left agenda."

Waggoner said, "That impacts not just people of faith, but all Americans who want to live life according to their convictions. The government can't engage in religious bigotry."