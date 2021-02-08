Facebook reportedly removed just recently a Facebook post that narrates a woman's story, on how she went from living under the Chinese Communist Party's tyrannical rule to living under freedom in America.

According to ChinaAid, Williams Tang Williams' video entitled #WalkAway is her personal story that narrates her journey from growing up under the tyrannical rule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Chengdu, Sichuan Province to living freely in New Hampshire.

She started off the video by introducing herself and where she grew up from. Then she continued by saying "Living under communism is an absolute nightmare."

Williams said that growing up, her family shared a common bathroom with 8 families and only had 1 water faucet. She also mentioned how the government under Mao Zedong would give them coupons to tell them how much they should only eat in a month.

They are also not allowed to express themselves freely in terms of style when going to school. All girls had the same haricut and had no earrings. Further. a speaker would go off every 6 in the morning to remind them to go to school and work.

"Kind of like a concentration camp" as described by Williams emphasizing the fact that their government controls everything they do. "We did not know what the world is like outside of China."

It was in college when she finally found out the truth about their government. So she became rebellious and she met some foreign students including Americans who told her "about America, about the Declaration of Independence, the bills of rights, I've never heard of before in China, [about] special individual rights." She was immediately wowed and said she needs to go to this country and flee China someday.

Williams also said that her dreams will not come true if she stays under Chinese tyranny, "When I become a law school faculty member, at the age of 21, I decided: this is not the country I want to spend my whole life in."

She said she went to apply for a passport to leave China but was only granted permission after seven attempts. She added that she didn't have anyhing when she went to America. She started with nothing but she was very motivated to live her American dream of freedom.

It took her 9-20 years to fully learn English and get rid of her "educational garbages from China" and then she said that she realized, "my entire life in China for 24 years were full of lies"

She also recounted in a 2020 blog she wrote for The Free Date Project:

"For as long as I can remember, we were totally controlled by the Communist Party of China (CPC), and its Chairman at the time, Mao Zedong. Like many, I was brainwashed in public school from a very early age to conform and obey, and oppressed throughout my youth for having my own opinions.

"I remember being told things like: Chairman Mao was our supreme leader who loved us more than our parents, the CPC was the only Party for the poor and working class, and the Capitalists and dissidents must be eliminated. We chanted every day "Long live Chairman Mao, 10,000 years and another 10,000 years." Mao became a God to my generation. We had to worship him, obey him and the CCP.

"I didn't know anything about liberty at the time.... At the time, I didn't really have a clear conception or understanding of what I was fighting for, or against. ..." she wrote.

She then added that she has traveled around the country to "tell my story to as many people as I can. The story of what it really is like to grow up under the tyranny of socialism and communism. My hope is to help educate youth about the importance of freedom and the fight to preserve it."

Williams aims to encourage everyone to not only value freedom but fight to protect this precious gift. She told her story so that the country she now loves does not become the country she left.

Watch her #WalkAway video below: