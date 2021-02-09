A TV series portraying the life of Jesus has started airing this month on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN).

"The Chosen" is a television series that will allow the viewers to see areas of the ministry of Jesus that were never shown on film before. The first season, which will have eight episodes, started on Feb. 8 and will run every Monday evening for eight weeks, CBN News wrote.

Speaking to Breaking Christian News, TBN Chairman Matt Crouch shared about the show saying, "We are thrilled to bring this television series to TBN and allow our viewers to experience Jesus in a way that has never been done before."

The Christian Headlines wrote that in accordance with TBN's Instagram post, the TV series will tackle multiple characters. As stated in the post, the season will be about "A charismatic fisherman struggling with debt. A troubled woman wrestling with demons. A gifted accountant ostracized from his family and people. In this ground-breaking first season of The Chosen, see how Jesus reaches each of these and more as He works His first miracles and embarks on His ministry to change the world. See Him through the eyes of those who knew Him."

Dallas Jenkins, its director and co-writer, told CBN News that producing the TV series is different from the other films depicting the life and ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ that were shown before.

"When you do a movie about the life of Christ, you've got 90 to 120 minutes to try to cover a lot of ground. So, oftentimes it goes from miracle to miracle. Bible story to Bible story. Jesus is typically the main character. So, you are just seeing things through His eyes and you're encountering people for a very brief amount of time," Jenkins said.

The crowdfunded TV series reportedly earned an overwhelming support raising more than $10 million from 16,000 people who invested in the project.

The actor who played the character of Jesus, Jonathan Roumie, described his experience as "life-changing."

"It's humbling. It's overwhelming. It's inspiring. It's faith inducing. Faith strengthening. It's kind of indescribable," he said.

Roumie also explained that he portrayed the role in a way that expressed the humanity of Jesus.

"He felt the things that we feel. He experienced loss and sadness, frustration, and happiness, joy, and all those things. Temptation, but without conceding to that," he shared.

The Breaking Christian News said that as of August 2020, "The Chosen" was already shown in 180 countries, viewed almost 50 million times and is now being translated into 70 languages. The first season is said to have earned two Movieguide Award nominations. It also scored 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from eight reviews and 99% from audiences.

In addition, TBN will also air "The Chosen Unveiled" with Rabbi Jason Sobel so viewers could better understand the TV series and the New Testament.

According to Christian Headlines, TBN claims to be the biggest Christian TV network in the world and the "most watched faith-and-family channel" in America. It was founded by Paul and Jan Crouch in 1973. The TV station has 30 global networks in all continents and reaches two billion daily viewers.