The Chinese Communist Party has now found a way to make sure that children will grow to hate God and force their parents to renounce their faith - by brainwashing them as students.

The CCP looks to be doing their worst by exploiting the field of education and brainwashing the children. According to the Epoch Times, students in China are "groomed" to have the "right ideas and thoughts" in school which are in truth rooted in unbelief and atheism.

An anonymous mother who is a Christian disclosed how her child seemed to be a "different person" after attending school

"Before starting school, I told my child about God's creation, and he believed it. But after being taught at school, my child is like a different person. In atheistic China, these pure and innocent children have been taught to hate God."

As one of the most influential sectors of society, China and its communist regime use the schools to raise a generation who hates God and does not believe in Him. Worse, the communist regime not only indoctrinates students with communist ideologies, they also threaten the children by enforcing state rules that detains any family members who attend church or visit any religious places.

In one instance, a child who found a Christian leaflet in their home got worried and warned his mother that according to his teacher, "Christianity is a Xie jiao" or "evil cult."

"My teacher says that Christianity is a Xie jiao. If you believe in it, you will leave home and not take care of me. You might set yourself on fire, too," the child said.

This kind of threat has forced families in China to deny or give up their faith for fear of harming even their children.

In school, students are taught that any religion outside of CCP's control is "Xie jiao" and are considered "terrible." The students even have a textbook entitled "Morality and Society" which discusses how to Xie jiao groups.

The CCP's efforts on brainwashing the children seem to stem from the fact that Christianity is now "competing" for territory and people's hearts and that children as young as kindergartens must expand their ideologies to "improve their political standing" and must pledge to "stay away from religion."

Part of the notice from the education bureau read:

"Christianity is competing with the Communist Party for territory and people's hearts, the work being carried out through churches and religious meeting venues. It is therefore essential that every primary and middle school, as well as kindergartens, expanded ideological work on young people to improve their political standing.

Now, the communist nation uses children to report if their parents are believers and will be expelled in school if their parents or relatives refuse to renounce their faith.

In the Bible, Jesus clearly stated that it is better for those who causes children to stumble to hung a large millstone in their neck and be drowned in the depths of the sea (Matthew 18:6).

The CCP's apparent move to make children hate God at such an early age is something that will cause these little ones to "stumble" in the sight of the LORD.

Even now, the communist party has forced innocent children to become their puppets by displaying huge banners that say "resist religions entering school campuses." Teachers at school are left without a choice and required by the communist government to "make children reject faith from an early age."

A kindergarten teacher admitted, "They are still young and don't understand everything. I don't want to do this, but I have no choice: to meet the government's requirements, I have to go through these..."